Tips from state fire marshal on home fire sprinklers  

Home sprinklers are critical in reducing the severity of a home fire, the Washington State Fire Marshal’s Office said. A combination of fire sprinklers and smoke alarms may reduce the risk of dying in a fire by 82%, according to the United States Fire Administration (USFA).
Below are some benefits of installing residential fire sprinklers:
– Life safety is increased because sprinklers reduce heat, flame, and smoke from fire.
– Sprinklers reduce property and content losses in a home fire by 55%.
– USFA estimates the installation cost in a new home to be about $1.35 per square foot, and there is potential of lowering insurance rates by 5 to 15% by meeting code requirements.
– Installation can be done in new and existing structures.
– Sprinklers activate from elevated temperatures, not smoke — preventing accidental activation.
– Fire sprinklers respond independently, ensuring response to only the affected areas.
– Sprinklers use 91% less water to extinguish a fire than a fire department response.
