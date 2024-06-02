Want to help shape vision for Edmonds waterfront? Next meeting June 4

As part of its efforts to update its Comprehensive Plan for 2024, the City of Edmonds is developing a new vision for the waterfront area, with the goal of reflecting the community’s evolving needs and priorities. The public is invited to a meeting to discuss waterfront design concepts June 4 at the Edmonds Waterfront Center, from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. in the main banquet room.

This meeting is a follow-up to the waterfront vision design charette which took place on March 25 at the Port of Edmonds. (See our previous story here). That meeting included a design exercise where attendees shared their ideas on three major elements of the waterfront neighborhood. Staff has incorporated the community’s ideas and will present design concepts at this June 4 meeting for further discussion.

RSVPs are encouraged for planning purposes, the public can RSVP online https://forms.office.com/g/p83JWeE86C?origin=lprLink

The city also said it is planning an interactive art installation later this summer that will address the pressing issue of sea level rise, its impacts and potential responsive measures. Artist Carol Rashawnna will be at this meeting to engage with attendees. More information about the art installation will be shared in the coming weeks.

For more information about the Comprehensive Plan Update, visit the webpage or email everyonesedmonds@edmondswa.gov.