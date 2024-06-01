Woodway Town Council June 3 to discuss floodplain regulations, short-term rentals

Among the items on the Woodway Town Council agenda for 6 p.m. Monday, June 3: a discussion of floodplain regulations and short-term rentals. In addition, there will be a presentation by Olympic View Water and Sewer District General Manager Bob Danson.

There are also two opportunities for public comment.

The council meeting will take place at Town Hall, 23920 113th Pl. W. Woodway. You can also view the meeting virtually via Microsoft Teams. Click here to access the Teams meeting. To call into the meeting, dial +1 323-795-5201. If you’re asked to enter a meeting ID, it is: 821 379 688#.

The agenda and packet can be downloaded here.