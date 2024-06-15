Woodway Town Council to meet June 17

The Woodway Town Council will meet at 6 p.m. Monday, June 17 at Town Hall, 23920 113th Pl. W., Woodway.

Among the items on the agenda: A public hearing and resolution regarding the town’s six-year transportation improvement plan (TIP) 2025-2030 and an ordinance regarding floodplain regulations.

There will be two opportunities for public comments.

You can also attend the meeting remotely via Microsoft Teams. Click here to access the Teams meeting. To call into the meeting, dial +1 323-795-5201. If you’re asked to enter a meeting ID, it is: 516 357 763#.

The agenda and packet can be downloaded here.