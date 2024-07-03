3 local QFC stores, one Safeway on list to be sold if grocery chain merger approved

Kroger and Albertsons on Tuesday released a list of 579 grocery stores nationwide — including four local stores — to be sold off if a merger between the two grocery chains eventually goes through.

On the list are QFC stores at 22828 100th Ave. W. in Edmonds, 7500 196th St. S.W., Ste. B in Lynnwood and 22803 44th Ave. W. in Mountlake Terrace. Also on the list is the Safeway store at 19500 Highway 99 in Lynnwood. A full list of the stores that would be sold is here.

The entire list includes 124 Washington locations of Kroger, which owns QFC and Fred Meyer, and Albertsons, which owns Safeway and Haggen. That would be nearly 40% of the grocery stores that the chain owns in the state, according to the Seattle Times. No Fred Meyer locations appear to be on the list.

The identified locations would be owned and operated by New Hampshire-based C&S Wholesale Grocers.

Some have expressed concern that the sale of the stores to C&S might result in store closures, but an Albertsons spokesman said Wednesday that no stores will close.

“C&S is a well-capitalized industry leader in wholesale grocery supply — currently serving more than 7,500 independent supermarkets, retail chain stores, and military bases—with a strong track record as a successful grocery retailer,” the spokesperson said. “Their purchase of these assets — along with the associates who will transition to C&S post-close — will enable their company to be one of the leading grocery retailers in the United States, providing communities and consumers with even more choices and access to fresh, affordable food options.

“Both C&S and Kroger have each committed that no frontline workers will lose their jobs and no stores will close as a result of the merger. Furthermore, associates will also continue to receive the competitive wages and benefits that they do today, maintaining their pay, health, and wellness plans, and all collective bargaining agreements where they are in place.”

Kroger and Albertsons announced plans to merger in October 2022, a proposal that has been awash in controversy since its inception. On Jan. 15, Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson filed a lawsuit seeking to block the merger on grounds that it violated state antitrust laws and would result in higher grocery prices. In April, the stores said they would divest 579 of their stores to C&S for $2.9 billion.

On April 26, a King County Superior Court rejected efforts by Kroger and Albertsons to dismiss the suit, which is scheduled to go to trial Sept. 16.

The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) sued in February to block the merger — the largest proposed supermarket merger in U.S. history, according to an FTC news release. The FTC alleges that Kroger’s acquisition of Albertsons is anticompetitive.

“The FTC charges that the proposed deal will eliminate fierce competition between Kroger and Albertsons, leading to higher prices for groceries and other essential household items for millions of Americans,” the release said. “The loss of competition will also lead to lower quality products and services, while also narrowing consumers’ choices for where to shop for groceries.”

A trial has been set for that lawsuit to move forward in federal court in Oregon on Aug. 26.

— By Craig Parrish