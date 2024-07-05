Puget Sound Alphorns performing at Brackett’s Landing July 7

Puget Sound Alphorns will be presenting a Sunday Morning Serenade at 9:30 a.m. Sunday, July 7 at Brackett’s Landing, just north of the Edmonds ferry terminal.
You can learn more about the alphorn in our summary of a recent Edmonds Waterfront Center presentation here.
More information about the Puget Sound Alphorns is here.
