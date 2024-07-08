Letter to the editor: Pay attention to building heights in draft Comprehensive Plan

Editor:

This is an urgent call for citizens of Edmonds to pay attention to Planning and Development Department plans around land use and housing in the upcoming Comprehensive Plan.

The majority of Edmonds’ citizens have repeatedly stated their opposition to increasing the building heights in Edmonds. Sam Bryan testified at Council (4/9) that 80 residents from Five Corners signed a statement against buildings there above three stories. Others have said the same about Westgate neighborhood. Judi Gladstone, Planning Board, said they would have to be “tone deaf” not to have heard the clear and consistent objection to high buildings throughout Edmonds.

In the Planning Board meeting of 6/26/24, however, Planning and Development Director Susan McLaughlin and Acting Planning Manager Michael Clugston stated the whole foundational premise around future growth strategy — and “exactly their intention” — is to increase density in all Centers and Hubs, except not along Highway 99. This will be achieved, both said, by going from buildings of two to three stories to four to five stories, i.e. 60 feet or more. (Watch meeting video at 1:20:30-1:22:30). The goal is to distribute growth more equitably, but ignores all public input about what future land use in Edmonds should look like.

Assigning no growth to Highway 99, for equity reasons, appears inconsistent with the reality that Highway 99 has less housing than elsewhere in Edmonds, though it has the capacity for more.

Please contact city officials to express concerns:

Mike.rosen@edmondswa.gov

Council@edmondswa.gov

Planning@edmondswa.gov

Karen Haase Herrick, MN, RN, LTC, USA, RET

President, ACE: Alliance of Citizens for Edmonds