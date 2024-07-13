American Legion Post 66 to collect food donations for veterans in need July 20

Edmonds American Legion Post 66 will hold a dropoff event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, July 20 to accept donations of food to assist local veterans.

Community members are encouraged to come by the post, located at 117 6th Ave. S. in Edmonds, and drop off non-perishable food items to helplocal veterans in need. Lynnwood Heroes Café will distribute the food to veterans.

Research by the Military Family Advisory Network consistently shows that military families have been struggling with food insecurity. During the COVID-19 pandemic, that included 1 in 5 military families in Washington state. Research in 2022 showed that 1 in 6 military and veteran families were still experiencing food insecurity.

Post members, along with members of VFW Post 8870, will be on hand to receive donations. You may also donate money. Checks should be made out to “American Legion Post 66 Food Collection.”

Representatives of both the American Legion and the VFW will be available to answer questions about membership in both organizations. The post can also accept used American flags in need of disposal at this event.

For more information, contact the post at 425-245-8545.