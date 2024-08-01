Art Beat: A film release, retro treasures and page-turning fun

Unreleased film ‘The Scalpel,’ 90 years in the making, features Edmonds composer Ed Hartman

Issaquah Film Festival (World Premiere)

Grand Finale – Best Films of the PNW

5:45 – 6:45 p.m., Sunday, Aug. 4, Issaquah Highlands at Grand Ridge Plaza, 1451 Highlands Dr. N.E., Issaquah

Local Sightings Film Festival (Seattle Premiere)

7 p.m., Friday, Sep. 27, Northwest Film Forum, 1515 12th Ave., Seattle

Richard Lyford made this unreleased 20-minute short horror film in the style of Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde in Seattle when he was 19 years old. Working with his own 16mm equipment, he cast family and friends from Franklin High School and the University of Washington to create the sixth of nine films before he was 20.

Lyford would go on to work for Disney Studios and direct and edit a 1950 Academy Award-winning documentary about Michelangelo. Richard H. Lyford’s films have developed a following among film historians since his early “amateur” films are some of the first “indie” films ever created outside of Hollywood. Lyford experimented with special effects, costumes, double exposures and intense makeup while developing as a director.

The Scalpel was filmed in the Pacific Northwest, in and around Seattle. Until now, only a fragment of this film existed. In 2024, more footage of The Scalpel was discovered. The film was completely restored by 8th Sense Productions, LLC, which re-edited it and added new music by Edmonds composer Ed Hartman. This is an extraordinary project that continues to bring attention to Richard Lyford, a pioneer of independent filmmaking.

The film has just started a festival run, is already in 33 film festivals, and has 36 awards and nominations. For more information, click here.

(Related: Previously, in 2019, 8th Sense Productions, LLC produced another unreleased 1937 film featuring Hartman, As the Earth Turns, that went on to Amazon and other platforms, including Turner Classic Movies.

Vintage pop-up

3 – 8 p.m., Friday, Aug. 9, and 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 10, 1433 34th Ave., Seattle

Imagine the best estate sale, where every item has a unique story and is beautifully designed. This is what you can expect at the first annual TASTE vintage pop-up, a curated collection of vintage treasures waiting to be discovered.

Meet Lynnwood resident Kim Parsley, the retired interior designer behind the vintage travel bars affectionately named The Happy Travelers. Her passion for finding a new life for old things and elevating great design is evident in her collection of vintage travel bars and barware, which she will share at the pop-up along with her collection of vintage jewelry and tableware.

Her collaborator, Harmony Arnold, is hosting the event at her Madrona studio, where she not only serves as an image consultant and wardrobe stylist to her clients but is also an associate professor of costume design. Harmony is pulling out her collection of vintage housewares, costumes, jewelry and some amazing plants for the occasion.

Babbling Books with Susan and Mary Kay

6 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 15, Edmonds Bookshop, 111 5th Ave. S., Edmonds

Edmonds Bookshop will hold a special book event, “Babbling Books with Susan & Mary Kay,” during the August 15th Art Walk. These two beloved local booksellers, both former owners of the bookstore, will chat about their favorite books. All the books they recommend will also be available for sale or pre-order that evening.

Susan Hildebrandt purchased Edmonds Bookshop with her husband Barry in 1990 and managed the store until 2001, when she sold it to Mary Kay Sneeringer. Mary Kay and her husband, David Brewster, owned and ran it until 2021 when they sold it to then-assistant manager Michelle Bear. Susan and Mary Kay continue to work at Edmonds Bookshop, and you can find one or the other there giving book recommendations almost every day of the week. All these Edmonds Bookshop leaders, past and present, will be at this unique event to visit and ‘babble about books’ with attendees afterward

— By Elizabeth Murray

Elizabeth Murray is a freelance writer thankful to call Edmonds home. When she’s not busy wrangling her two kids (and husband), you can find her playing ukulele. She can be reached at elmm22@gmail.com.