Art Beat: Dive into summer fun at Art Walk, Terrace Summer Nights, Sketcherfest and Taste Edmonds

The third Thursday Art Walk will be “sketchy!”

A sampling of what you’ll find this month: Yuni Wong at Young Art Gallery & Studio, Shivam Bhardwaj (and Vey Reutov) at Koenig Financial Group, Julianna North at Beauty & the Barber, and Andrea Misiano at Bench & Board. More awaits!

5 – 8 p.m., Thursday, July 18

Enjoy the sunshine and explore all the art in Edmonds this month! With 23 businesses downtown showcasing new art on their walls and 21 open for the Third Thursday Art Walk, it’s a perfect opportunity to meet the artists and connect with your community.

Welcome to newcomer Koenig Financial Group — stop in and say “hi” and admire the work of Edmonds College artists Shivam Bhardwaj and Vey Reutov. Beauty and the Barber is back with some gorgeous art from Julianna North. Also returning is Bench & Board, which will feature heart-warming multimedia artist Andrea Misiano.

Edmonds will also welcome sketchers from around the world to town for the Sketcher Fest Edmonds (running July 19-21). During the Third Thursday Art Walk, many will be setting up around and in downtown businesses doing their thing — feel free to watch! If you are around at 8 p.m., head to ArtSpot for an artist “throw down,” where sketchers will bring their drawings for an ad hoc display in front of the store.

Art lovers of all ages are welcomed and encouraged to come out, meet the artists, and get inspired. Take a look at the show descriptions and walking map online – you’ll want to see them all!

~ ~ ~ ~

Terrace Summer Nights 2024

Get ready for Terrace Summer Nights 2024, featuring musical performances at Mountlake Terrace Civic Campus and Terrace Creek Park.

Here’s the schedule:

July 11: Flowers for Wolves at Civic Campus 4:30 – 7 p.m.

July 18: Brian James at Terrace Creek Park 4:30 – 7 p.m.

July 25: Full Spectrum at Civic Campus 4:30 – 7 p.m.

Aug. 1: The Lori Hardman Band at Terrace Creek Park 4:30 – 7 p.m.

Mountlake Terrace Civic Campus is located at 23204 58th Ave. W. and Terrace Creek Park is at 23200 48th Ave. W.

For more information about this and other exciting events in Mountlake Terrace, visit here.

~ ~ ~ ~

Original Staged Reading – One Night Only

7 p.m., Sunday, July 14, 950 Main St., Edmonds

Join the Edmonds Driftwood Players for a free staged reading of “Education of Carol and Michael Brady” by Henry S Brown, Jr., directed by Kirsten McCory. It’s part of the FIRST DRAFT staged reading series presented by the Edmonds Driftwood Players and Driftwood After Dark.

One year ago, a young white Kentucky trophy wife and mother of three yearns for more than being an afterthought to the machinations of people closest to her. One year ago, a young Black Seattle architect and father of three struggles to bring his wayward spouse home from the streets. Today, these two broken souls will collide, and their pasts will shape their future.

*Content Warning: implied physical violence, suicide, domestic violence, drug use, profanity, gun references

Advance reservations are required; save your seats here.

~ ~ ~ ~

It’s not too late to get your Sketcher Fest Fair and Art Market Tickets

10 a.m. – 6 p.m., Sunday, July 21, Edmonds Waterfront Center,

Whether you’re new to sketching or a seasoned artist, the Sketchbook Fair and Art Market is a must-visit. Learn from the work of local, national, and international sketchers, and get inspired by their experiences and original sketchbook art. Plus, you can purchase sketching products and books from sponsors at the Art Market.

This year, artists and sponsors will fill two floors, and the Urban Sketchers Seattle will exhibit works to celebrate their 15th anniversary.

Tickets have been discounted to $15 and are available here.

~ ~ ~ ~

Operation Paint to Heal

3 – 7 p.m., Thursday, July 25, Trinity Lutheran Church, 6215 196th St. S.W., Lynnwood

In partnership with Operation Paint to Heal, the Pacific Northwest Veteran Assistance Program is hosting an Art Exhibit of works by veteran artists. Operation Paint to Heal uses the arts as a therapeutic reprieve from symptoms of post-traumatic stress disorder. The Gold Star Families will sponsor the event, and Michael Reagan from the Fallen Heroes Project will be the guest speaker.

~ ~ ~ ~

Countdown to Taste Edmonds

Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, Aug. 9-11, Civic Center Playfields, 598 Edmonds St., Edmonds

Only one more month until Taste Edmonds! Tickets are on sale for a weekend of music, food, and fun. Local chefs! Kids’ activities! Makers Market! Beer garden! And a spectacular music lineup including all-female AC/DC Tribute Hell’s Belles, 80’s new wave legends Nite Wave, and PNW Fleetwood Mac Tribute The Little Lies. Don’t miss it!

— By Elizabeth Murray

Elizabeth Murray is a freelance writer thankful to call Edmonds home. When she’s not busy wrangling her two kids (and husband), you can find her playing ukulele. She can be reached at elmm22@gmail.com.