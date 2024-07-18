Aug. 6 primary election ballots mailed this week to voters

Snohomish County Elections on Thursday said it mailed ballots for the Aug. 6 primary election to 516,000 registered voters. Ballots were mailed to military and overseas voters on June 21 and to out-of-state and rural voters on July 13. The local voters’ pamphlet was also mailed to every household. All eligible voters should receive their ballot no later than Wednesday, July 24.

The Aug. 6 primary includes races for governor, lt. governor, state senator, state representative, additional Washington State government offices, U.S. senator, U.S. representative and other local offices. Ballot measures for the Port of Everett, South Snohomish County Fire and Rescue, the City of Everett and the City of Mukilteo are also before voters. The top two finishers in each primary race will move on to the Nov. 5 general election ballot.

Presidential candidates will not be featured in the August primary but will appear on the general election ballot. For races on the August primary ballot, voters can select any candidate they want and do not declare a party affiliation.

“The August primary is your opportunity to consider all candidates seeking important government offices this year and to weigh in on local ballot measures impacting Snohomish County,” County Auditor Garth Fell said in a news release. “As always, the dedicated teams at Snohomish County Elections stand ready to administer fair and accurate elections for everyone.”

If registered voters have not received their ballot by July 24 or have additional questions, they can call 425-388-3444 or email elections@snoco.org.

Snohomish County Elections reminds voters to:

1. Follow the voting instructions provided in your ballot packet.

2. Sign your ballot envelope.

3. Return your voted ballot by Aug. 6 to ensure it is counted.

There are 35 ballot drop boxes open for voters to return their voted ballots. The official Snohomish County Elections ballot drop boxes are open 24 hours a day until 8 p.m. on Election Day, making them an easy and convenient way for voters to return their ballots. The locations of these drop boxes can be found in the inserts accompanying the ballot and on the County Elections website:

Additionally, voters can return their ballots postage-free by mail. Ballots must be postmarked by the primary, Aug. 6. To ensure timely delivery, voters are advised to check the last collection time on the USPS postal box.

For voters with disabilities, Snohomish County Elections provides accessible voting equipment at specified sites during designated hours. Learn more here.

Voters have until Monday, July 29, to register or update their existing registration online or by mail. In-person registration and voting will be available until 8 p.m. on election night, Tuesday, Aug. 6, at the Auditor’s Office on the Snohomish County campus (3000 Rockefeller Ave., Everett) or at designated accessible voting sites during specific hours.