Bastille Day petanque tourney largest ever for Edmonds club

Edmonds Mayor Mike Rosen helped open the 10th Annual Bastille Day Petanque Tournament at the Edmonds Civic Center Playfield July 14. This year’s Bastille Day contest was the largest event ever produced by the Edmonds Petanque Club, with 78 players coming from across the region, including Seattle, Kirkland, Renton, Tacoma, Port Townsend, Portland and Edmonds. Jean-Marc Fosseux, an Edmonds club member, even traveled from Paris to take part.

The Bastille Day tournament followed a “panache” format that randomly combined different teammates to form teams of three for each game. Over the course of the day, each participant played four games, and the winners were determined by the cumulative points earned by each individual. Most important, the format allowed everyone to meet as many different players as possible, to make new acquaintances and to connect with old friends.

At the end of the day, the overall winner was Melanie Milnes from the Edmonds Petanque Club. Saurabh Mehta from Seattle Petanque finished second and Patrick Trompeter, who belongs to both the Seattle and Edmonds clubs, finished third.

A highlight of the day was local accordion musician Bonnie Birch, who serenaded the petanque players with French cafe music during the lunch hour beneath the shade pavilion. Next up is the club’s Food Bank Tournament on Aug. 24, which contributes all proceeds to the Edmonds Food Bank. For more information about the Food Bank Tournament and and all things petanque-related in Edmonds, visit www.edmondspetanqueclub.org.

— By Jack McHenry