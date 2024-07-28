Black heritage celebrated at 32nd annual Nubian Jam

The Snohomish County Black Heritage Committee sponsored the 32nd annual Nubian Jam Saturday at Everett’s Forest Park. One of the longest-running community celebrations in Snohomish County, the event featured music and dance performances and speeches along with youth-empowering activities that included a three-on-three basketball tournament and games.

There were also vendors offering a range of wares for sale, along with organizational booths providing information on topics ranging from health and wellness, to domestic violence services to gun responsibility.

The mission of the Snohomish County Black Heritage Committee is to acknowledge and celebrate Black heritage by educating communities about the African American culture to promote racial harmony. Saturday’s event was attended by hundreds of people from numerous cities and several states.

Event sponsors included the Inatai Foundation, Community Foundation of Snohomish County, City of Everett, Snohomish County-Office of Social Justice, Community Transit, YMCA of Snohomish County, DEIC Mountlake Terrace, Everett Community College, Sno Isle Food Co-op, Sound Transit and the Verdant Health Commission.

— Story and photos by Misha Carter