Cherries, apricots, berries and more: Farmers bring their harvest to summer market every Saturday

This Saturday marks the 11th Edmonds Museum Summer Market of the season. We have seen rain, wind, extreme heat and, finally, some beautiful Saturdays to shop local with us at the market.

Cherries are in their prime now – whether you are looking for Rainiers or a Bing variety. Apricots arrived last week, and we have hope that early peaches may arrive this week or next. Our berry growers had a late start due to the cool spring, but now have not just strawberries but raspberries, tayberries, loganberries, blackberries and maybe even blueberries.

Our row crop farmers also had a late start to the season due to the cool, wet weather, but their crops are starting to ripen, so you will find plenty of lettuce, squash blossoms, zucchini, radishes and more.

Last summer, the market was able to partner with the Edmonds Food Bank to begin to offer SNAP Benefits to shoppers participating in the SNAP Program. Every Saturday throughout the Summer Market season, the Edmonds Food Bank sets up their tent on 5th Avenue by the Market Information Booth near the Edmonds Historical Museum. Shoppers wanting to use their SNAP Cards can stop at the booth to swipe their EBT card to receive tokens and $25 in matching Market Bucks.

SNAP tokens can be used to purchase not just produce but also packaged baked goods or canned/processed foods like jams or salsa. Market Bucks are issued to SNAP Shoppers to increase their food benefits with fresh produce. Being able to offer this program at the Edmonds Summer Market as well as having the majority of our farmers honor WIC and Senior Vouchers are ways in which we as a community work to address food insecurity. If you would like more information on these programs, please stop by the Edmonds Food Bank Booth when you visit.

In addition to the wonderful local crops at the market, we are also so lucky to host an amazing selection of local artisans and crafters every week. Whether you are looking for locally made soaps, jewelry, yard art, cedar furniture, clothing, photography or something different, walk the market and see what you find.

We are open every Saturday from 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., except Aug. 10, until Oct. 19. So come down, pick up some freshly made goodies to enjoy while you shop, and spend the day with us. As a reminder, because we love dogs, the asphalt gets quite hot during the day, so please be kind and leave your four-legged friend at home if it gets hot out

See you at the market!

— By Christina Martin, Edmonds Museum Summer Market Manager