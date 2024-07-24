City council approves ban on backyard breeders, private animal sales

The Edmonds City Council Tuesday night approved a ban on the deliberate breeding and sale of companion animals in the city limits.

The measure, championed by first-term Councilmember Jenna Nand, is patterned after similar ordinances in the cities of Bothell and Everett. It was endorsed by the Lynnwood-based Progressive Animal Welfare Society (PAWS), which said that nearly 6.3 million companion animals enter U.S. shelters every year and that overpopulation in shelters leads to the euthanasia of approximately 1 million healthy dogs and cats annually.

The council vote was 4-3, with Councilmembers Susan Paine, Chris Eck and Will Chen joining Nand in supporting the ban.

Voting against were Councilmembers Vivian Olson, Neil Tibbott and Michelle Dotsch, who expressed reservations about the measure. Dotsch, for example, said she worried that legislation enforcement would add to the workload of animal control staff. Olson said the idea of “taking away people’s options of having the pets for sale is a little heavy handed.” She also noted that the city’s current animal control legislation already limited the number of domestic pets to five and the number of unweaned litters to one.

Nand said she was inspired to craft the legislation after rescuing two rabbits from a meat breeder and keeping them as pets. She dubbed the legislation Arjun’s Law, named in honor of one of the rescued rabbits, who died in 2022.

According to Nand, local animal welfare organizations and members of the animal rescue community encouraged her to seek backyard breeding ban, citing horror stories about neglected and abused animals being bred “in horrific circumstances” without food, water or adequate space.

Mick Szydlowski, PAWS director of public affairs, said that PAWS waived adoption fees for dogs in July to make room for the increasing number of strays and surrendered animals.

“By supporting the ban on backyard breeders and the private sale of bred animals in Edmonds, our community can reduce animal suffering and help ensure more homeless animals find loving homes, reducing the substantial strain on animal shelters locally and nationwide,” he said in the statement supporting Nand’s legislation.

The measure makes it illegal to deliberately breed any dog, cat or rabbit for the purposes of profit. Violators will be subject to a civil penalty of not more than $1,000 per litter. The fine will be eliminated if the violator provides proof that the animals involved — and their offspring — have been spayed or neutered “and that all breeding activity on the property has ceased.”

There is an exception for “accidental litters” of companion animals, if proof is provided that the animals bred have been spayed or neutered.

The new law bans the advertisement and sale of dogs, cats or rabbit. Retail pet stores “may provide space and appropriate care for animals owned by a publicly operated animal control agency or nonprofit animal welfare organization for the purpose of adopting spayed or neutered dogs, cats or rabbits to the public.” The fine for this civil violation is $250 per animal per day.

The ban on advertising companion animals for sale doesn’t apply to required “rehoming fees” as part of an animal adoption.

Following the legislation’s passage, Nand thanked the council for its support. “This is such a gigantic step forward in animal welfare,” she said.

Also on Tuesday, the council:

– Approved by a 5-2 vote a staff proposal for adding an eastbound bike lane on Main Street between 6th and 8th Avenues. The current lane configuration of Main Street provides a traffic lane in each direction and parking lanes on both sides of the road. The staff proposal includes adding an eastbound bike lane to support cyclists traveling uphill who move slower than vehicular traffic. Shared lane markings, or “sharrows,” will be added in the westbound direction. The bike lane addition will be accomplished by narrowing the traffic and parking lanes, staff said. Councilmember Dotsch, who along with Councilmember Tibbott opposed the measure, said she was concerned about narrowing the traffic lanes to accommodate bicyclists. That could pose a safety hazard for parents and children exiting cars on the street near the Frances Anderson Center, which is located on that stretch of roadway, she added. In response, Capital Project Manager Ryan Hague pointed to studies showing that narrower traffic lanes cause people to drive more slowly.

– Heard an update from Mayor Mike Rosen on the city’s finances. The mayor described his staff’s efforts to find cost savings that may help the city reach its adopted $2.2 million ending fund balance for 2024, following the declaration of a fiscal emergency last fall. Among the items the city is reviewing: eliminating passport processing; examining the existing fleet for the possible surplus of underused vehicles; moving to less-expensive permitting software and reducing computer file storage.

– Approved a package of staff-recommended budget amendments that were discussed at the council’s finance committee meeting last week, The council agreed with all the recommendations except for a proposed sweep of the $200,000 Edmonds Homelessness Fund, established in 2022 but so far unused. Councilmembers voted 6-1 to retain the fund and reject the sweep, which was aimed at helping the city reach its $2.2 million ending fund balance. The lone no vote came from Olson, who said the money could be used short term to address the city’s budget difficulties and could be replenished by the council once a staff proposal came forward for its use. – Received a report on a work plan prepared by consultant Uncommon Bridges, which is reviewing the structure and operations of the Edmonds Downtown Alliance (Ed!), a business improvement district that supports downtown businesses. You can see the presentation here.

– Heard a status report from Economic Development and Community Services Director Todd Tatum about the Neighborhood City Hall located on Highway 99. The city has been using the space once a week for community court and the rest of the time offers services to individuals in need. There’s also a secure space that police officers can use to write reports. Tatum noted that the city is reviewing the use of the space, adding that the lease will be up for renewal in April 2025.

The council is off next week as it doesn’t traditionally meet on the fifth Tuesday of the month.

— By Teresa Wippel