City council July 23 scheduled to discuss budget amendment, backyard breeding ban

The Edmonds City Council at its Tuesday, July 23 meeting is scheduled to discuss a proposed July 2024 budget amendment from Edmonds Mayor Mike Rosen’s administration aimed at helping the city reach its adopted $2.2 million ending fund balance for 2024. The council will also consider a proposal from Edmonds City Councilmember Jenna Nand to ban backyard breeding of companion animals in Edmonds. During a discussion about the budget proposal at the council’s finance committee meeting last week, Deputy Administrative Services Director Kim Dunscombe said the city needs to find an additional $1.2 million to meet that $2.2 million target. The proposed budget amendments call for shifting the following amounts to the city’s general fund to cover the deficit: the $550,000 remaining in the city’s American Rescue Plan Act fund, which must be spent by the end of 2024; $80,000 in the parking fund, which would support the city’s parking enforcement officer; $408,000 from the city’s building bond fund and a sweep of the $200,000 Edmonds Homelessness Fund.

Other items on the council agenda include:

– A report on the scope of work for the Main Street Overlay Project.

– Presentations on the Edmonds Downtown Alliance work plan and a briefing on the Highway 99 Neighborhood Office.

The meeting will begin at 7 p.m. in the council chambers, Public Safety Complex, 250 5th Ave. N., Edmonds. The meeting will be streamed live on the Council Meeting web page (where you can also see the complete agenda), and may also be viewed on Comcast channel 21 and Ziply channel 39. You can also participate via this Zoom meeting link: https://zoom.us/j/95798484261. Or attend by phone: +1 253 215 8782. The webinar ID is 957 9848 4261.

Prior to the 7 p.m. business meeting, the council will hold a special meeting at 5:30 p.m., also in the council chambers, for the following agenda items:

– Report on construction bids for the Main Street Overlay Project.

– Approval of a supplemental agreement with SCJ for the Highway 99 Revitalization Stage 3 Project.

– An update on the Municipal Employees Benefit Trust

The council will then meet in executive session to discuss pending or potential litigation.

The same Zoom meeting link applies for the 5:30 p.m. meeting.