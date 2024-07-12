City drops charges against Edmonds resident arrested for petitioning at arts festival

Court documents show that City of Edmonds Prosecutor Aaron Walls dropped charges against Edmonds resident and Washington State 21st District House of Representatives candidate Bruce Guthrie Tuesday, following his arrest at the Edmonds Arts Festival last month.

Despite the dropped charges, Guthrie still plans to sue the city. He alleges that the city violated his First Amendment rights that day at the city-owned Frances Anderson Center Playfield where the event was held.

“I never hurt anybody, and I never actually broke any laws,” Guthrie said in an interview. “What I did was, I disobeyed the police when they gave me an unconstitutional order.”

Walls did not immediately respond to a request for comment Thursday afternoon.

Guthrie was collecting signatures for a petition to place third-party presidential candidate Chase Oliver on the Washington ballot in November when the event’s organizer asked him to leave the playfield. Guthrie declined, stating the event was at a public park and that he was allowed to be there, he said in an interview Thursday.

The event organizer then called the Edmonds police, who asked Guthrie to leave, he said. Guthrie once again declined and the police arrested him, taking him to the Snohomish County Jail in Everett.

He was held in jail for a few hours before his wife posted the $500 bail.

“This is a direct violation of the First Amendment,” he said. “There’s special provisions in Washington State Constitution, protecting not just free speech, but specifically the act of petitioning government. This is like the pinnacle of freedom of speech in Washington. And I was being totally peaceful. I went along like a little lamb. All I did [was] I stood there and I stood up for my rights.”

An agreement between the City of Edmonds and the Edmonds Arts Festival Association says the arts festival is a public event. Section 2.3 of the agreement reads: “…the Festival Association will permit citizens attending events open to the general public during the Edmonds Arts Festival to exercise therein their protected constitutional right to free speech without interference on City property.”

Guthrie is confident he and his attorney, Mark Lamb, will win the suit.

“I’m going to sue for absolutely as much money as my lawyer thinks we can get,” Guthrie said. “I’m not gonna get a single cent for me and my family beyond my legal expenses… I’m going to donate any proceeds to local political causes.”

— By Ashley Nash



