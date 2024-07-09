City of Edmonds again offering free summer movie nights, starting July 12

Gather your friends and family, bring your cozy blankets and camp chairs, and join your neighbors for free movie nights under the stars. Starting July 12, the Edmonds Parks, Recreation and Human Services Department is offering free outdoor movies on Friday evenings this summer at local parks, presented by Carter Subaru and Carter Acura.
The series runs through Friday, Aug, 2. Movies will begin approximately 15 minutes after the sun sets. Popcorn and concessions will be available for cash purchase (sorry, no cards).
Friday, July 12
Trolls Band Together
Frances Anderson Center
Pre-movie performance by Steel Magic NW
Friday, July 19
Kung Fu Panda 4
Seaview Park
Friday, July 26
Under the Boardwalk
Civic Center Playfields
Friday, Aug. 2
Honey, I Shrunk the Kids
Hickman Park
Pre-movie performance by STRUM Ukulele
The City of Edmonds thanks presenting sponsors Carter Subaru and Carter Acura as well as partner sponsors Reece Homes Team, Right at School, Run to Win and Anthony’s Restaurants for their support and making this series free and fun for all.
A reminder that alcohol is not permitted in public parks and dogs are also prohibited from attending.
More information can be found here. To become a sponsor for Movies in the Park, contact Cara Brown, recreation coordinator, at cara.brown@edmondswa.gov.
