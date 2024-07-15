City of Edmonds public works director resigns

City of Edmonds Director of Public Works Oscar Antillon has resigned his role with the City of Edmonds effective immediately, the city announced Monday. Antillion stated a desire to be able to focus on spending more time with his family as a main reason for his decision to resign, the city said.

Antillon has served as the city’s public works director since September 2022. Prior to coming to Edmonds, he worked as a public works director in California.

“I want to personally thank Oscar for his service to the city and for running one of our largest departments,” said Mayor Mike Rosen. “We wish him the best in his future endeavors and understand the importance of being near family.”

Public works oversees street and storm repair, the wastewater treatment plant, water/sewer division, fleet, facilities and engineering. The city’s human resources department will begin the recruitment process to fill the role. Ultimately, the mayor will appoint a new director, subject to city council confirmation.

Rosen has named a long-time city employee, City Engineer Rob English, as acting director.