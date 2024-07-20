Commentary: Support Arjun’s Law, which would ban backyard breeding in Edmonds

In 2022, right after my rescue bunny Arjun Joy Nand died unexpectedly, I wrote a short letter asking the community to support a ban on backyard breeding in the city of Edmonds: Commentary: In honor of Arjun, support legislation banning backyard breeders – My Edmonds News.

Today, after many months of work and numerous discussions with local animal rescuers, I am proud to report that my proposal to ban backyard breeding in Edmonds is coming before the Edmonds City Council on Tuesday, July 23, 2024. I’m calling this “Arjun’s Law.” This is a proposal to ban the deliberate breeding and sale of dogs, cats and rabbits in Edmonds city limits.

I have seen terrible things since I first rescued Arjun, Raj and Stormy Tiger from a meat breeder in 2018. The breeder kept her meat rabbits in small, wire-bottom cages stacked in her garage without food, water or any comfortable place to lie down and sleep. There were two or three rabbits per cage, with barely enough space to turn around.

Last year, my fiancée Robert Manciu and I came across 33 starving rabbits, kept in a single 2-foot-by-8-foot hutch without enough space to lie down and not nearly enough food or water. Even though we rescued all 33 rabbits, 14 were too sickly to survive and died within weeks of their rescue.

This animal cruelty is preventable. Please join me in supporting Arjun’s Law.

— By Jenna Nand

Edmonds City Council Position 7