Computer science and robotics, AI: Edmonds College offering two new bachelor programs in the fall

Edmonds College is launching two new bachelor programs in fall 2024 that focus on training students in the ever-changing world of computer science, robotics and artificial intelligence.

Applications are now being accepted for Edmonds College’s new programs: Bachelor of Science in Computer Science (BS-CS application) and Bachelor of Applied Science in Robotics and Artificial Intelligence (BAS-ROBAI application). This milestone represents a significant expansion of the college’s academic offerings, allowing students to earn a four-year degree in two of today’s most in-demand fields, the college said.

“We are proud to introduce our very first Bachelor of Science (BS) program on campus in computer science and our fifth Bachelor of Applied Science (BAS) in ROBAI,” said Edmonds President Amit B. Singh. “Computer science, robotics, and AI are dynamic fields constantly evolving and shaping our world in countless ways. By offering these new programs, we empower students to become highly skilled professionals in demand by local and global companies.”

The computer science program will prepare students to enter a career in multiple industry sectors and for advanced learning in computing, science, engineering, and other professional fields.

“Computer science students have almost always been headed for jobs that didn’t exist while they were in school,” said Computer Science Department Head Allison Obourn. “Programming languages, systems, and devices come and go so fast that there is no way a program can prepare students for everything they will need in their career. So, instead, we focus on a deep understanding of the underlying concepts and logic.”

Students will learn mathematical foundations, step-by-step problem-solving principles, emerging technologies (such as AI and data analytics), and computer science theory in the design of computer and software-based systems of varying complexity.

“While specific tools and languages change, the principles don’t,” Obourn said. “This means that students will have the tools and understanding they need to learn whatever comes next. This will allow them to keep their knowledge up-to-date and relevant throughout their careers without the need for more school.”

The BAS-ROBAI program focuses on hands-on learning. Students will gain expertise in critical areas such as machine learning, computer vision, natural language processing and robotics design, preparing them for diverse career opportunities across multiple industries.

“Our new program goes beyond traditional robotics education by integrating cutting-edge AI and machine learning technologies,” said Carey Schroyer, Dean of STEM. “Graduates will be uniquely positioned to advance the development and implementation of intelligent automated systems across multiple industries.”

With the robotics and AI job market projected to grow significantly in the coming years, this degree offers students a competitive edge in securing rewarding careers at the forefront of technological innovation.

Smaller class sizes and lower costs are several of the advantages of Edmonds’ new programs. Class sizes are a maximum of 30 students, giving students personalized attention and forming strong relationships with diverse and experienced faculty.

Tuition for the programs is half the national average, based on tuition and fees for BS degrees at Edmonds compared to all other universities, as calculated by the National Center for Education Statistics.

To learn more:

– Faculty will host an online info session for the two new programs on July 31 from 6-7:15 p.m. Advance sign-ups are being accepted now.

– Students from varied educational backgrounds are encouraged to apply. For more information on the programs, visit edmonds.edu/computer-science or edmonds.edu/robai. To speak to the program manager, contact Amanda Goertz at amanda.goertz@edmonds.edu.