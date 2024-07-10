‘Cooked — Survival by ZIP Code’ to be shown at Edmonds United Methodist Church July 14

The community is invited to a screening of Cooked — Survival by ZIP Code at noon Sunday, July 14 at Edmonds United Methodist Church, 828 Caspers, in Edmonds. There is no charge, but registrations are requested at this link: edmondsumc.breezechms.com/form/3dd4b788

This film chronicles the five-day heat wave in Chicago in 1995 in which 739 elderly, poor and mostly African American residents died as a result of the heat, which — with a combination of pollution, humidity and air temperature — reached 126 degrees.

According to the announcement of the film screening: