Economic Development Commission to meet at Hwy 99 Neighborhood Office July 17

The Edmonds Economic Development Commission will hold a special meeting at 6 p.m. Wednesday, July 17, at the city’s Highway 99 Neighborhood Office, 23632 Highway 99, Ste. I (next to Safeway), Edmonds.

The meeting will be in a hybrid format and y0u can also attend via Zoom at this link. The meeting ID is 986 9668 5791 and the passcode is 901513.

The agenda includes a presentation from guest speaker Janie Sacco of the Small Business Association, an update on the City of Edmonds Budget Blue Ribbon Panel, and a discussion on what’s next for the Highway 99 subarea following the city council’s vote to stop working on the Landmark 99 project.

You can see the full agenda here.