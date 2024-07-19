Edmonds American Legion Post 66 announces winner of Gary Sinise drawing

During its July 4th community picnic, Edmonds American Legion Post 66 selected Steve Pennington, Sr. as the winner of a drawing for a framed original art piece of actor Gary Sinise, done by Edmonds artist Michael Reagan. The portrait, signed by both Sinise and Reagan, was donated by Reagan, with all proceeds going to assisting veterans and veteran organizations through the American Legion Post.

Pennington knows Reagan very well, having commissioned him to draw a portrait years ago based on one that Pennington had done while serving in Vietnam. “The portrait was done from a black and white photo the artist took of me, and Michael did his rendering from the same photo,” Pennington said. “My wife had the first portrait placed next to our son’s crib after he was born and played voice tapes that I sent home so he would recognize my voice when I came home,” he added.

“Michael did a breathtaking job depicting the face of an apprehensive 22-year-old wondering if he would ever meet his son,” Pennington said.

Sinise is an American actor of stage and screen, as well as a director, producer, musician and humanitarian. He is a supporter of various veterans’ organizations and founded the Lt. Dan Band (named after his character in Forrest Gump), which plays at military bases around the world.

Reagan is an internationally recognized artist who has assisted charities such as Seattle Children’s Hospital raise more than $10 million through his drawing and donated autographed celebrity portraits. Over a span of three decades, Reagan has drawn thousands of portraits including more than 1,500 of celebrities, professional athletes, U.S. Presidents, and other heads of state.

Through his Fallen Heroes Project, Mr. Reagan is also well known for his commitment to the families of his fellow veterans who have lost their lives in service to their country. He has to date created and sent to families more than 9,000 portraits of Fallen Heroes.

Describing the goal of the Fallen Heroes Project, Reagan said: “Our mission is to honor the American and our allies Fallen Heroes for their ultimate sacrifice during the war against terrorism. The foundation will provide the resources to produce and distribute to each family a hand-drawn portrait of their Fallen Hero, free of charge. Each portrait is intended to show our love and respect for these heroes and their families.”

This is not the first time that Reagan, who is a member of both Edmonds posts, has supported local veterans organizations. In 2023, he donated a framed art piece featuring a collage of Seattle Seahawks football greats to Edmonds VFW Post 8870 that brought in nearly $5,000 through a drawing.

The VFW Post 8870 is now holding another drawing of a donated original work of art from Reagan featuring the late country and western singer Toby Keith. The VFW Post is selling 500 tickets at $10 each, with a drawing set at their Christmas party Dec. 14. For information on purchasing tickets, contact the VFW Post at commander@vfw8870.org.