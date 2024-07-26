Edmonds’ Diversity Equity Inclusion Accessibility Commission seeks applicants

Edmonds residents interested in working on issues, programs and activities associated with the diverse demographics of the community and enhancing an environment of mutual respect and understanding are encouraged to apply to fill an open position on the Edmonds Diversity Equity Inclusion Accessibility (DEIA) Commission.

The commission currently has one opening for a commissioner position.

The purpose of the Edmonds DEIA Commission is to promote an environment that accepts, celebrates, and appreciates diversity in the community. The nine-member volunteer advisory commission:

– serves as a resource for city government and the community by providing information, education and communication that facilitates a better understanding and celebrates our differences;

– provides recommendations to the mayor and city council that would identify opportunities to address diversity issues, promote diversity programs, and/or provide guidance to create a more accessible, safe, welcoming and inclusive government and community; and

– assists the City of Edmonds in supporting and challenging all areas of government and the community to eliminate and prevent all forms of discrimination.

Commissioner applications will be reviewed and interviewed by the existing members of the DEIA Commission, who will make an appointment recommendation for city council confirmation. The new appointee will fill a partial three-year term that will run until Dec. 31, 2026. Upon completion of the term, commissioners may seek reappointment.

Applicants must reside within the city limits of Edmonds. Ideal applicants will be interested in diversity issues, can respect different views, are positive and action-oriented, and have some personal experience that will contribute to a rich and diverse body of commissioners.

Persons of diverse personal backgrounds, such as ethnic heritage, race, sexual orientation, physical ability, religion and age, are encouraged to apply. In addition, applicants should have the time to commit to monthly evening commission meetings, occasional evening or weekend sponsored events, plus monthly working committee meetings.

Apply online by clicking the application on this city web page.

Or obtain an application by contacting city hall directly:

Email: megan.luttrell@edmondswa.gov

Phone: 425-775-7724

City Hall: First floor reception, 121 5th Ave. N., Edmonds

Application forms may be returned as indicated on the form no later than 4 p.m. Friday, Aug. 23, 2024. Applicants should be available for potential in-person interviews by the DEIA commission at its 6 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 4 meeting.