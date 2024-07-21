Edmonds in Bloom 2024 Garden Tour showcases floral beauty, commitment to youth

On Sunday, the doors of seven local gardens will open to the public for the 28th annual Edmonds in Bloom Garden Tour.

This year’s tour takes visitors from damp woodland environments to dry xeric landscapes to saltwater shores. Stunning flowers, intricate vegetation, whimsical garden art and more await the curious visitor. Garden hosts have been working hard for months tending, clipping, edging and preparing their gardens for the event, and all are in top form.

Traditionally, these gardens are in private homes and maintained, tended, designed and molded by the individual homeowner/gardeners. But this year, one garden stands out as an example of the work of Edmonds in Bloom in fostering and nurturing the youth of our community through gardening: College Place Elementary, where the school garden is funded through a grant from Edmonds in Bloom.

“This is a school garden where teachers guide children in planting seeds that turn into food and flowers, and in learning how nature works,” explained Garden Tour Chair Patty Fleming. “These gardens help inspire kids’ curiosity about growing their own food, and they are encouraged to take the produce home. Many of these children live in apartments, some have never been exposed to gardening, and many know little about where their food comes from.

“So while the College Place garden may not be as visually stunning as the private gardens, it is a living example of how Edmonds in Bloom is working to make the joy of gardening more inclusive,” she added.

This year’s event is almost completely sold out. As of Saturday afternoon, a handful of tickets at $25 each were still available at the Edmonds Ace Hardware store — first-come, first-served.

Learn more about Edmonds in Bloom at the organization’s website here.

— Story and photos by Larry Vogel