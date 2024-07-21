Edmonds KidStrong celebrates grand opening in Pacific Plaza

Nearly three years after a fire gutted the former Plum Tree Plaza on Edmonds’ Highway 99, officials from the City of Edmonds and the Edmonds Chamber of Commerce — along with invited guests, employees and kids — joined Jessica and Jamie Johnston Saturday afternoon to cut the ribbon for KidStrong Edmonds — the first business to open in the newly rebuilt complex.

Following the fire — which was ruled as arson — the complex located at 22315 Highway 99 went through an ownership change and then a lengthy rebuild. Other businesses that have leased space in the 20,000-square-foot shopping center — now known as Pacific Plaza — include an Asian restaurant, a bubble tea shop and a veterinarian.

A national chain, KidStrong provides kids ages 1-11 with age-based activity classes, what the company calls “athletic play.” The Edmonds location is just the fourth in Washington state and the second to be opened by the Johnstons.