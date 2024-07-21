Edmonds KidStrong celebrates grand opening in Pacific Plaza

Nearly three years after a fire gutted the former Plum Tree Plaza on Edmonds’ Highway 99, officials from the City of Edmonds and the Edmonds Chamber of Commerce — along with invited guests, employees and kids — joined Jessica and Jamie Johnston Saturday afternoon to cut the ribbon for KidStrong Edmonds — the first business to open in the newly rebuilt complex.
Following the fire — which was ruled as arson — the complex located at 22315 Highway 99 went through an ownership change and then a lengthy rebuild. Other businesses that have leased space in the 20,000-square-foot shopping center — now known as Pacific Plaza — include an Asian restaurant, a bubble tea shop and a veterinarian.
A national chain, KidStrong provides kids ages 1-11 with age-based activity classes, what the company calls “athletic play.” The Edmonds location is just the fourth in Washington state and the second to be opened by the Johnstons.
In remarks prepared for the grand opening, Mayor Mike Rosen said: “I can’t help be inspired that we are at a building that was taken to the ground by an individual, by an act of an arson and now a new and better building has been built and the first business in it is a business that wants to build better people. KidStrong is a place that helps parents grow superheroes. Personally, I think we could use a few more superheroes.”
Thanks to KidStrong, “young people will have the opportunity to improve their brains, improve their bodies and improve their character. And that is how we build a better community and a better future,” the mayor added.
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.
By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.