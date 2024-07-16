Edmonds Lions Club seeks volunteers for Sierra Park maintenance

The Edmonds Lions Club volunteers spend the second Saturday of the month, from 9 a.m. to noon, maintainining Sierra Park, also known as the Sierra Park for the Blind. They welcome community member to join them.
The Edmonds Lions Club created the Sierra Park Path for the Blind in 1976 in honor of our nation’s bicentennial celebration. The trail was built into a small neighborhood park at 19020 80th Ave. W. and winds through a peaceful wooded area.
Signs describe designated trees in print and braille and display a drawing of the tree’s leaves.
The original trail was designed by architect Bob Brown, who was blind, and was funded by the Edmonds Lions Club. The City of Edmonds owns the park, which is open to the public. Edmonds Lions work in cooperation with the city to maintain the trail.
If you have any questions, call Sandy at 425-743-4242 or Jim at 425-774-6353
Anyone else notice the weeds getting out of control in the new hwy 99 planters? I also seen the sprinklers running during the day when people have their windows rolled down. Who is running that outfit anyway?
Information I’ve received from the City is that median landscape maintenance is the responsibility of the installation contractor. That responsibility ends on July 31st, and the City assumes maintenance responsibilities after that, which would include weeding and watering.
