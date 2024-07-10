Edmonds Planning Board July 10 to hold public hearing on Westgate neighborhood rezone request

A public hearing on a private rezone request in the Westgate neighborhood and continued discussion of the housing element of the 2024 Comprehensive Plan update are among the items on the Edmonds Planning Board agenda for Wednesday, July 10.

The public hearing concerns an application from Brian Shibayama of Fairway Apartments LLC to change the zoning at 9514 228th St. S.W. from Single Family (RS-8) to Community Business – Edmonds Way (BC-EW). The rezone would allow for mixed-use development on that parcel as well as two other parcels adjacent to it.

According to a letter accompanying the application, “9514 228th St SW is not significantly different in type from our other two properties or the property across the street all of which have a BC-EW zoning,” Shibayama wrote.

The meeting is being held in the third-floor Brackett Room of Edmonds City Hall, 121 5th Ave. N. It can also be viewed remotely at this meeting link. The meeting ID is 873 2287 2194 and the passcode is 007978. Or attend via telephone :US: +1 253 215 8782.

You can see the complete agenda here.