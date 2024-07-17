Edmonds police arrest domestic violence suspect after three-hour standoff

Following a three-hour standoff, Edmonds police early Wednesday morning arrested a suspect who had returned to the scene of an earlier domestic violence incident at a home in the 21800 block of 80th Avenue West in Edmonds.

The female victim had originally reported the domestic violence incident on July 15. At around 9 p.m. Tuesday, July 16, officers learned that the suspect — a 33-year-old Tacoma man — had returned to the home and was inside with the victim. When officers announced their presence, the suspect refused to cooperate or communicate for several hours, police said. Detectives, tactical team members and negotiators — including North Sound Metro SWAT — responded to assist, and a flash-bang device was deployed at one point during the incident.

The suspect surrendered just after midnight Wednesday, July 17 and was taken into custody with no injuries or property damage reported, Edmonds police spokesperson Cmdr. Josh McClure said. The man was booked into the Snohomish County Jail for multiple domestic violence charges, including residential burglary, first-degree burglary, second-degree theft, fourth-degree assault and additional misdemeanors.

The victim sustained minor injuries during the July 15 incident and was evaluated and treated at the time it was initially reported, McClure said.