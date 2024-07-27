Edmonds Police Blotter: July 2-23, 2024

July 2
3000 block 132nd Street Southeast: Edmonds police assisted Mill Creek police with attempting to locate a suspect who took a motor vehicle without permission. The suspect was not located.
21300 block 80th Avenne West: A man and woman had a verbal altercation.
23600 block Highway 99: A man stole merchandise from a store.
18900 block 80th Avenue West: A man said he felt threatened by his ex-roommate.
21900 block Highway 99: A man was booked into jail for an outstanding warrant.
23600 block Highway 99: A man was arrested and booked into jail after he stole merchandise from a store.
2nd Avenue North/Caspers Street: A man reported being assaulted by a male stranger. The suspect was gone prior to police arrival.
3200 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard: Edmonds police assisted Lynnwood police with attempting to locate a felony warrant suspect. The suspect was not located.
23000 block 94th Avenue West: An argument was reported between roommates. No crime occurred.
July 3
200 block Admiral Way: Graffiti was found in a public restroom.
700 block 7th Avenue North: Two dogs at large knocked over a person. No medical treatment was sought.
18100 block 70th Place West: A woman reported a firework hit her home.
7000 block 150th Place Southwest: Edmonds police assisted another agency in a burglary investigation.
200 block 6th Avenue North: Found bicycles were reported at Civic Playfield.
10700 block 244th Street Southwest: Identity theft was reported.
7300 block 213th Place Southwest: A woman was booked into Snohomish County Jail for fourth-degree domestic violence assault.
3000 block 184th Street Southwest: Edmonds police assisted Lynnwood police with a shooting at the mall. (See related story here.)
1100 block Main Street: Two women report being shot with a plastic gel gun while on a walk. Possible suspects are juveniles who drove away in a vehicle.
July 4
7100 block 208th Street Southwest: A verbal altercation was reported between family members. One woman was given a ride home to prevent further altercations.
8400 block 244th Street Southwest: A man was arrested for dining and dashing at Denny’s.
19600 block Highway 99: A man with a warrant was arrested and booked into Snohomish County Jail.
23700 block 104th Avenue West: A portable toilet was destroyed by fireworks.
July 5
18500 block Olympic View Drive: Mailboxes were destroyed by fireworks.
22200 block Highway 99: A man was trespassed from a motel property.
72nd Avenue West/216th Street Southwest: A vehicle’s passenger window was broken but no items taken.
23400 block 76th Avenue West: A woman reported credit card fraud.
23600 block Highway 99: A man was booked into jail for stealing from a grocery store.
100 block Railroad Avenue: A citation was issued for an off-leash dog on public grounds on the beach at Brackett’s Landing North.
23600 block Highway 99: A man was cited for theft from grocery store.
7200 block 224th Street Southwest: A man was booked into Snohomish County Jail for DUI.
July 6
7200 block 220th Street Southwest: A man was booked into Snohomish County Jail for trespassing.
700 block Caspers Street: A man reported an online rental scam through a wire transfer.
23600 block Highway 99: A business reported vehicles had windows broken out with what appeared to be a BB gun.
400 block Walnut Street: Police conducted a welfare check of an elderly female with dementia living by herself.
600 block 7th Avenue North: Police responded to a disturbance between two elderly residents. No probable cause for a crime established.
21900 block Highway 99: A man was arrested for possession of a stolen vehicle.
July 7
23500 block Highway 99: A juvenile reported a family argument.
20400 block 79th Avenue West: A verbal disturbance was reported between an adult boyfriend and girlfriend over the boyfriend not wanting to leave.
23800 block Highway 99: A man violated a court protection order.
8400 block 244th Street Southwest: A woman was cited for criminal trespass and resisting arrest.
21900 Highway 99: Victim reported superficial damage to their vehicle while in a store parking lot.
10100 block Edmonds Way: A man stole items from Goodwill.
7800 block 240th Street Southwest: A verbal argument occurred between parents and their adult son.
23500 block 84th Avenue West: A stolen vehicle out of Seattle PD was located and recovered.
July 8
15800 block 75th Place West: Two unknown subjects were reported going through victims’ vehicles. While investigating this incident, police received a report of a possible package theft.
8000 block 238th Street Southwest: A man was booked into Snohomish County Jail for a warrant.
20400 block Aurora Avenue North: A man was arrested for an Edmonds warrant.
20800 block 82nd Avenue West: Police recovered a stolen vehicle left in a neighborhood
22800 block 100th Avenue West: A woman attempted to use a gift card and was notified it had no funds.
100 block West Dayton: A man reported a locker theft that occurred at a gym.
23600 block Highway 99: A man was suspected of theft.
16200 block 74th Place West: A garage was burglarized.
700 block Cary Road: Police contacted a suspicious vehicle
16100 block North Meadowdale Road: A citizen reported a vehicle prowl that occurred in early morning. Suspects were not identified.
24300 block Edmonds Way: A man involved in a vehicle collison was taken into custody for suspicion of DUI.
20900 block 76th Avenue West: A woman found damage to her vehicle while it was parked at her apartment complex. Further investigation is pending to identify possible suspect(s).
24100 block Highway 99: An unidentified male stole merchandise and fled.
24100 block Highway 99: A woman stole from a business and threatened an employee with pepper spray when she fled.
July 9
22200 block Highway 99: A woman was defrauded over social media.
7800 block 240th Street Southwest: A man reported his mother was not allowing him to see his son. Both parties agreed to a resolution.
23600 block Highway 99: A man was cited for theft and released.
900 block Walnut Street: A man reported an incident involving indecent liberties at a family home.
24100 block Highway 99: A man was suspected of theft.
16100 block 75th Place West: A man attempted door handles of a vehicle. Police obtained video of the incident.
23600 block Highway 99: A woman was cited and released for shoplifting.
23600 block Highway 99: Police responded to a report of a man shoplifting but the suspect wasn’t located.
July 10
8400 block 244th Street Southwest: Male juveniles stole food from a restaurant. The suspects were gone on police arrival.
16100 block 75th Place West: Police responding to a report of fireworks located a fire on the wharf and extinguished it.
100 block 5th Avenue South: Police located and arrested a man suspected of burglarizing a business.
23600 block Highway 99: Police located and arrested a man who stole items from a business.
7800 block 189th Place Southwest: A man reported he had a package stolen from his mailbox and other mail was located on the ground near neighbors’ mailboxes.
100 block Pine Street: A business requested trespass authorization for after-hours pool usage and vandalism.
22900 block Highway 99: A man was criminally trespassed from a business.
July 11
22200 block Highway 99: A woman was reported missing.
600 block Edmonds Way: An attempted burglary was reported at a mini-mart. A description of the suspect and vehicle was provided.
23600 block Highway 99: A man was arrested for theft.
20900 block 76th Avenue West: Police responded to a domestic verbal argument.
600 block 6th Avenue North: A man noticed fraudulent charges on his wife’s business account.
600 block 7th Avenue North: A woman violated a court order.
200 block 5th Avenue North: A woman reported her motorcycle had been tampered with.
20200 block 76th Avenue West: A woman reported that her son assulted her and her husband. Charges were forwarded to juvenile court.
7800 block 218th Street Southwest: A woman was trespassed from property.
700 block 7th Avenue North: An owner was cited after two dogs at large with a previous warning bit a human who sought medical attention.
July 12
9500 block 220th Street Southwest: A woman reported her boyfriend pushed her. Police determined no crime occurred.
23600 block Highway 99: A man stole beer from Safeway and chest-bumped a Safeway employee in the process.
8200 block Lake Ballinger Way: A man reported theft of a vehicle.
500 block 5th Avenue North: A man was booked into Snohomish County Jail under his warrant.
8100 block 182nd Street Southwest: A man reported a theft of money by deception over the internet.
7300 block 216th Street Southwest: A woman was trespassed from hospital campus.
23600 block Highway 99: Police responded to a disturbance between an employee and customer. No charges were referred.
21900 block Highway 99: A man shoplifted from a grocery store.
24100 block Highway 99: A woman was located and arrested after she stole from a store.
10100 block Edmonds Way: A woman was cited and released after shoplifting from a clothing store.
16100 block 75th Place West: A portable toilet was damaged by fireworks.
July 13
21000 block 80th Avenue West: A woman was taken to the hospital for intoxication after her children were left at home unattended.
500 block 5th Avenue North: A stolen plate was recovered and a different license plate was stolen.
8000 block 190th Street Southwest: A man assaulted another man.
21900 block Highway 99: A man was cited and released for possessing a legend drug with no prescription.
7200 block 224th Street Southwest: A man was booked into Snohomish County Jail for an Edmonds misdemeanor warrant.
July 14
23800 block 79th Avenue West: Police responded to an argument involving a husband, wife and sister-in-law. The husband assaulted the sister-in-law and was booked into jail for fourth-degree domestic violence assault.
23400 block Highway 99: During a traffic stop, falsified trip permits were located and removed from the vehicle.
21900 block Highway 99: A man was cited and released for shoplifting.
20000 block 81st Avenue West: Family members argued over a vehicle.
18100 block Andover Street: A spent bullet was found in the 8100 block of Olympic View Drive.
July 15
100 block 3rd Avenue North: A man was cited and released for trespassing into a secured building.
23000 block Edmonds Way: A woman’s credit card was used to make a suspect’s car payment. The suspect wasn’t immediately identified.
700 block Edmonds Way: Police were called to a civil dispute concerning the repossession of a vehicle from an estate.
600 block 7th Avenue North: Police refer charges for a woman committing a misdemeanor order violation.
800 block Daley Street: A resident surrendered an unwanted firearm and ammunition to the police department.
22600 block 76th Avenue West: A man stole an electric bike from outside of a local business.
21300 block 80th Avenue West: A man burglarized a woman’s home and assaulted her. The suspect was not located.
July 16
23600 block Highway 99: A man who stole items from a business was booked into jail.
200 block Railroad Avenue: Graffiti was located on a sidewalk.
21100 block 80th Avenue West: Police assisted with a court-ordered weapons surrender.
24100 block Highway 99: Two women stole items from a business. The suspects were not located.
19100 block 92nd Avenue West: A man provided two firearms to the police department for destruction.
23600 block Highway 99: A man was booked into jail after he stole items from a business.
7400 block 212th Street Southwest: A man was trespassed from a condominium complex.
22900 block Edmonds Way: A juvenile male was assaulted by his pastor.
23600 block Highway 99: A woman was arrested for theft and booked into jail.
20200 block 76th Avenue West: Police responded to a report of a juvenile male in a physical altercation with his mother.
23600 block Highway 99: A woman stole merchandise from a store.
24100 block Highway 99: A woman stole merchandise from a business.
7600 block 220th Street Southwest: A driver was cited and released for negligent driving and hit-and-run after striking a vehicle multiple times.
July 17
8400 block 244th Street Southwest: Juveniles left without paying for services. They were not located.
23600 block Highway 99: A man was suspected of theft.
7600 block 202nd Place Southwest: A juvenile was entered as a missing person.
23600 block Highway 99: A vehicle was found with stolen plates.
23600 block Highway 99: A man was cited for theft and released.
23600 block Highway 99: One woman and two men were trespassed from a business.
1100 block 9th Avenue South: A two-car collision occured on a roadway and both drivers were arrested for DUI.
July 18
21900 block Highway 99: A woman was booked into Snohomish County Jail on suspicion of retail theft with special circumstances.
5400 block 196th Place Southwest: An Edmonds K9 team assisted a neighboring agency in attempts to locate a robbery suspect.
600 block Bell Street: A woman noticed fraudulent activity on her accounts.
23600 block Highway 99: A woman was booked into Snohomish County Jail for third-degree theft.
23600 block Highway 99: A man stole items from a store.
22500 block Highway 99: A man documented being harassed at a workplace.
1100 block 5th Avenue South: An unknown suspect damaged the reporting party’s car.
600 block Elm Place: A woman reported her house had been burglarized
7700 block 175th Street Southwest: A woman was reported as missing by her family.
7700 block 196th Street Southwest: A postal employee reported mail theft from his vehicle.
10100 block Edmonds Way: A man robbed a store and left the scene prior to police arrival.
Highway 99/216th Street Southwest: Suspected drugs were taken for destruction.
21900 block Highway 99: A man was arrested for his warrant.
19800 block 80th Place West: A man was arrested and charged with trespassing after he entered a home without permission from homeowners.
8100 block 200th Street Southwest: A man was taken into custoday after he burglarized a residence .
July 19
23600 block Highway 99: A man was trespassed from a business.
500 block 4th Avenue South: Police responded to a report of a verbal argument between domestic partners.
19500 block 82nd Place West: A burglary was reported with items taken.
1400 block 8th Place South: A vehicle was broken into overnight with items taken.
19500 block 44th Avenue West: A man was arrested for a misdemeanor warrant.
600 block 7th Avenue North: A woman reported her neighbor violated a court order.
July 20
600 block Aloha Way: A vehicle left unlocked in a driveway was prowled by an unknown suspect.
23600 block Highway 99: A man was booked into jail for unlawful public exposure.
23600 block Highway 99: Juveniles attempted to steal from a grocery store.
23600 block Highway 99: A juvenile female was booked into Denney Youth Facility after assaulting her mother.
5000 block 212th Street Southwest: Edmonds police assisted a neighboring agency in arresting a resisting suspect.
July 21
9700 block Edmonds Way: Two men in a truck stopped at a gas station were investigated for possible DUI.
23900 block 76th Avenue West: A woman was booked into jail for fourth-degree domestic violence assault.
24100 block Highway 99: A woman stole from a store.
23600 block Highway 99: A man was cited for theft from a grocery store and booked into jail for a misdemeanor warrant.
July 22
600 block Edmonds Way: A man burglarized a retail store.
23700 block Highway 99: A man and women were trespassed from a restaurant.
9200 block 190th Street Southwest: Unknown suspects stole packages from a victim’s porch and attempted to enter the home via the front door.
8200 block Talbot Road: Police responded to a civil dispute over a recently sold vehicle.
23600 block Highway 99: A woman stole merchandise from a store.
8700 block 238th Street Southwest: A family reported suspicion of their relative being financially exploited.
23600 block Highway 99: A man stole merchandise from a business.
23000 block 94th Avenue West: A juvenile male was blackmailed over nude photographs.
23100 block 76th Avenue West: Parents told police they were concerned over legal issues with their daughter.
July 23
24100 block Highway 99: An unidentifed male burglarized a local business.
23600 block Highway 99: A man stole from a grocery store.
21500 block 73rd Place West: Two men committed theft from an apartment complex premises.
23600 block Highway 99: A man left a store with a cart full of items without paying.
21900 block Highway 99: Theft of food from a grocery store led to an arrest.
23600 block Highway 99: A man was trespassed from a business.
24100 block Highway 99: A vehicle window was broken by an unknown suspect in a parking lot.
23600 block Highway 99: A man stole a woman’s phone after she left it at a store.
23600 block Highway 99: A white, crystal-like substance found at a store was taken for destruction.
23600 block Highway 99: A man was booked into Snohomish County Jail for DUI/physical control.
1500 block North 200th Street: A woman was arrested for an Edmonds PD warrant.
8600 block 240th Street Southwest: An Edmonds resident’s vehicle that was stolen from an apartment complex was found by Renton police.
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.
By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.