Edmonds Police Blotter: July 2-23, 2024

July 2

3000 block 132nd Street Southeast: Edmonds police assisted Mill Creek police with attempting to locate a suspect who took a motor vehicle without permission. The suspect was not located.

21300 block 80th Avenne West: A man and woman had a verbal altercation.

23600 block Highway 99: A man stole merchandise from a store.

18900 block 80th Avenue West: A man said he felt threatened by his ex-roommate.

21900 block Highway 99: A man was booked into jail for an outstanding warrant.

23600 block Highway 99: A man was arrested and booked into jail after he stole merchandise from a store.

2nd Avenue North/Caspers Street: A man reported being assaulted by a male stranger. The suspect was gone prior to police arrival.

3200 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard: Edmonds police assisted Lynnwood police with attempting to locate a felony warrant suspect. The suspect was not located.

23000 block 94th Avenue West: An argument was reported between roommates. No crime occurred.

July 3

200 block Admiral Way: Graffiti was found in a public restroom.

700 block 7th Avenue North: Two dogs at large knocked over a person. No medical treatment was sought.

18100 block 70th Place West: A woman reported a firework hit her home.

7000 block 150th Place Southwest: Edmonds police assisted another agency in a burglary investigation.

200 block 6th Avenue North: Found bicycles were reported at Civic Playfield.

10700 block 244th Street Southwest: Identity theft was reported.

7300 block 213th Place Southwest: A woman was booked into Snohomish County Jail for fourth-degree domestic violence assault.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: Edmonds police assisted Lynnwood police with a shooting at the mall. (See related story here.)

1100 block Main Street: Two women report being shot with a plastic gel gun while on a walk. Possible suspects are juveniles who drove away in a vehicle.

July 4

7100 block 208th Street Southwest: A verbal altercation was reported between family members. One woman was given a ride home to prevent further altercations.

8400 block 244th Street Southwest: A man was arrested for dining and dashing at Denny’s.

19600 block Highway 99: A man with a warrant was arrested and booked into Snohomish County Jail.

23700 block 104th Avenue West: A portable toilet was destroyed by fireworks.

July 5

18500 block Olympic View Drive: Mailboxes were destroyed by fireworks.

22200 block Highway 99: A man was trespassed from a motel property.

72nd Avenue West/216th Street Southwest: A vehicle’s passenger window was broken but no items taken.

23400 block 76th Avenue West: A woman reported credit card fraud.

23600 block Highway 99: A man was booked into jail for stealing from a grocery store.

100 block Railroad Avenue: A citation was issued for an off-leash dog on public grounds on the beach at Brackett’s Landing North.

23600 block Highway 99: A man was cited for theft from grocery store.

7200 block 224th Street Southwest: A man was booked into Snohomish County Jail for DUI.

July 6

7200 block 220th Street Southwest: A man was booked into Snohomish County Jail for trespassing.

700 block Caspers Street: A man reported an online rental scam through a wire transfer.

23600 block Highway 99: A business reported vehicles had windows broken out with what appeared to be a BB gun.

400 block Walnut Street: Police conducted a welfare check of an elderly female with dementia living by herself.

600 block 7th Avenue North: Police responded to a disturbance between two elderly residents. No probable cause for a crime established.

21900 block Highway 99: A man was arrested for possession of a stolen vehicle.

July 7

23500 block Highway 99: A juvenile reported a family argument.

20400 block 79th Avenue West: A verbal disturbance was reported between an adult boyfriend and girlfriend over the boyfriend not wanting to leave.

23800 block Highway 99: A man violated a court protection order.

8400 block 244th Street Southwest: A woman was cited for criminal trespass and resisting arrest.

21900 Highway 99: Victim reported superficial damage to their vehicle while in a store parking lot.

10100 block Edmonds Way: A man stole items from Goodwill.

7800 block 240th Street Southwest: A verbal argument occurred between parents and their adult son.

23500 block 84th Avenue West: A stolen vehicle out of Seattle PD was located and recovered.

July 8

15800 block 75th Place West: Two unknown subjects were reported going through victims’ vehicles. While investigating this incident, police received a report of a possible package theft.

8000 block 238th Street Southwest: A man was booked into Snohomish County Jail for a warrant.

20400 block Aurora Avenue North: A man was arrested for an Edmonds warrant.

20800 block 82nd Avenue West: Police recovered a stolen vehicle left in a neighborhood

22800 block 100th Avenue West: A woman attempted to use a gift card and was notified it had no funds.

100 block West Dayton: A man reported a locker theft that occurred at a gym.

23600 block Highway 99: A man was suspected of theft.

16200 block 74th Place West: A garage was burglarized.

700 block Cary Road: Police contacted a suspicious vehicle

16100 block North Meadowdale Road: A citizen reported a vehicle prowl that occurred in early morning. Suspects were not identified.

24300 block Edmonds Way: A man involved in a vehicle collison was taken into custody for suspicion of DUI.

20900 block 76th Avenue West: A woman found damage to her vehicle while it was parked at her apartment complex. Further investigation is pending to identify possible suspect(s).

24100 block Highway 99: An unidentified male stole merchandise and fled.

24100 block Highway 99: A woman stole from a business and threatened an employee with pepper spray when she fled.

July 9

22200 block Highway 99: A woman was defrauded over social media.

7800 block 240th Street Southwest: A man reported his mother was not allowing him to see his son. Both parties agreed to a resolution.

23600 block Highway 99: A man was cited for theft and released.

900 block Walnut Street: A man reported an incident involving indecent liberties at a family home.

24100 block Highway 99: A man was suspected of theft.

16100 block 75th Place West: A man attempted door handles of a vehicle. Police obtained video of the incident.

23600 block Highway 99: A woman was cited and released for shoplifting.

23600 block Highway 99: Police responded to a report of a man shoplifting but the suspect wasn’t located.

July 10

8400 block 244th Street Southwest: Male juveniles stole food from a restaurant. The suspects were gone on police arrival.

16100 block 75th Place West: Police responding to a report of fireworks located a fire on the wharf and extinguished it.

100 block 5th Avenue South: Police located and arrested a man suspected of burglarizing a business.

23600 block Highway 99: Police located and arrested a man who stole items from a business.

7800 block 189th Place Southwest: A man reported he had a package stolen from his mailbox and other mail was located on the ground near neighbors’ mailboxes.

100 block Pine Street: A business requested trespass authorization for after-hours pool usage and vandalism.

22900 block Highway 99: A man was criminally trespassed from a business.

July 11

22200 block Highway 99: A woman was reported missing.

600 block Edmonds Way: An attempted burglary was reported at a mini-mart. A description of the suspect and vehicle was provided.

23600 block Highway 99: A man was arrested for theft.

20900 block 76th Avenue West: Police responded to a domestic verbal argument.

600 block 6th Avenue North: A man noticed fraudulent charges on his wife’s business account.

600 block 7th Avenue North: A woman violated a court order.

200 block 5th Avenue North: A woman reported her motorcycle had been tampered with.

20200 block 76th Avenue West: A woman reported that her son assulted her and her husband. Charges were forwarded to juvenile court.

7800 block 218th Street Southwest: A woman was trespassed from property.

700 block 7th Avenue North: An owner was cited after two dogs at large with a previous warning bit a human who sought medical attention.

July 12

9500 block 220th Street Southwest: A woman reported her boyfriend pushed her. Police determined no crime occurred.

23600 block Highway 99: A man stole beer from Safeway and chest-bumped a Safeway employee in the process.

8200 block Lake Ballinger Way: A man reported theft of a vehicle.

500 block 5th Avenue North: A man was booked into Snohomish County Jail under his warrant.

8100 block 182nd Street Southwest: A man reported a theft of money by deception over the internet.

7300 block 216th Street Southwest: A woman was trespassed from hospital campus.

23600 block Highway 99: Police responded to a disturbance between an employee and customer. No charges were referred.

21900 block Highway 99: A man shoplifted from a grocery store.

24100 block Highway 99: A woman was located and arrested after she stole from a store.

10100 block Edmonds Way: A woman was cited and released after shoplifting from a clothing store.

16100 block 75th Place West: A portable toilet was damaged by fireworks.

July 13

21000 block 80th Avenue West: A woman was taken to the hospital for intoxication after her children were left at home unattended.

500 block 5th Avenue North: A stolen plate was recovered and a different license plate was stolen.

8000 block 190th Street Southwest: A man assaulted another man.

21900 block Highway 99: A man was cited and released for possessing a legend drug with no prescription.

7200 block 224th Street Southwest: A man was booked into Snohomish County Jail for an Edmonds misdemeanor warrant.

July 14

23800 block 79th Avenue West: Police responded to an argument involving a husband, wife and sister-in-law. The husband assaulted the sister-in-law and was booked into jail for fourth-degree domestic violence assault.

23400 block Highway 99: During a traffic stop, falsified trip permits were located and removed from the vehicle.

21900 block Highway 99: A man was cited and released for shoplifting.

20000 block 81st Avenue West: Family members argued over a vehicle.

18100 block Andover Street: A spent bullet was found in the 8100 block of Olympic View Drive.

July 15

100 block 3rd Avenue North: A man was cited and released for trespassing into a secured building.

23000 block Edmonds Way: A woman’s credit card was used to make a suspect’s car payment. The suspect wasn’t immediately identified.

700 block Edmonds Way: Police were called to a civil dispute concerning the repossession of a vehicle from an estate.

600 block 7th Avenue North: Police refer charges for a woman committing a misdemeanor order violation.

800 block Daley Street: A resident surrendered an unwanted firearm and ammunition to the police department.

22600 block 76th Avenue West: A man stole an electric bike from outside of a local business.

21300 block 80th Avenue West: A man burglarized a woman’s home and assaulted her. The suspect was not located.

July 16

23600 block Highway 99: A man who stole items from a business was booked into jail.

200 block Railroad Avenue: Graffiti was located on a sidewalk.

21100 block 80th Avenue West: Police assisted with a court-ordered weapons surrender.

24100 block Highway 99: Two women stole items from a business. The suspects were not located.

19100 block 92nd Avenue West: A man provided two firearms to the police department for destruction.

23600 block Highway 99: A man was booked into jail after he stole items from a business.

7400 block 212th Street Southwest: A man was trespassed from a condominium complex.

22900 block Edmonds Way: A juvenile male was assaulted by his pastor.

23600 block Highway 99: A woman was arrested for theft and booked into jail.

20200 block 76th Avenue West: Police responded to a report of a juvenile male in a physical altercation with his mother.

23600 block Highway 99: A woman stole merchandise from a store.

24100 block Highway 99: A woman stole merchandise from a business.

7600 block 220th Street Southwest: A driver was cited and released for negligent driving and hit-and-run after striking a vehicle multiple times.

July 17

8400 block 244th Street Southwest: Juveniles left without paying for services. They were not located.

23600 block Highway 99: A man was suspected of theft.

7600 block 202nd Place Southwest: A juvenile was entered as a missing person.

23600 block Highway 99: A vehicle was found with stolen plates.

23600 block Highway 99: A man was cited for theft and released.

23600 block Highway 99: One woman and two men were trespassed from a business.

1100 block 9th Avenue South: A two-car collision occured on a roadway and both drivers were arrested for DUI.

July 18

21900 block Highway 99: A woman was booked into Snohomish County Jail on suspicion of retail theft with special circumstances.

5400 block 196th Place Southwest: An Edmonds K9 team assisted a neighboring agency in attempts to locate a robbery suspect.

600 block Bell Street: A woman noticed fraudulent activity on her accounts.

23600 block Highway 99: A woman was booked into Snohomish County Jail for third-degree theft.

23600 block Highway 99: A man stole items from a store.

22500 block Highway 99: A man documented being harassed at a workplace.

1100 block 5th Avenue South: An unknown suspect damaged the reporting party’s car.

600 block Elm Place: A woman reported her house had been burglarized

7700 block 175th Street Southwest: A woman was reported as missing by her family.

7700 block 196th Street Southwest: A postal employee reported mail theft from his vehicle.

10100 block Edmonds Way: A man robbed a store and left the scene prior to police arrival.

Highway 99/216th Street Southwest: Suspected drugs were taken for destruction.

21900 block Highway 99: A man was arrested for his warrant.

19800 block 80th Place West: A man was arrested and charged with trespassing after he entered a home without permission from homeowners.

8100 block 200th Street Southwest: A man was taken into custoday after he burglarized a residence .

July 19

23600 block Highway 99: A man was trespassed from a business.

500 block 4th Avenue South: Police responded to a report of a verbal argument between domestic partners.

19500 block 82nd Place West: A burglary was reported with items taken.

1400 block 8th Place South: A vehicle was broken into overnight with items taken.

19500 block 44th Avenue West: A man was arrested for a misdemeanor warrant.

600 block 7th Avenue North: A woman reported her neighbor violated a court order.

July 20

600 block Aloha Way: A vehicle left unlocked in a driveway was prowled by an unknown suspect.

23600 block Highway 99: A man was booked into jail for unlawful public exposure.

23600 block Highway 99: Juveniles attempted to steal from a grocery store.

23600 block Highway 99: A juvenile female was booked into Denney Youth Facility after assaulting her mother.

5000 block 212th Street Southwest: Edmonds police assisted a neighboring agency in arresting a resisting suspect.

July 21

9700 block Edmonds Way: Two men in a truck stopped at a gas station were investigated for possible DUI.

23900 block 76th Avenue West: A woman was booked into jail for fourth-degree domestic violence assault.

24100 block Highway 99: A woman stole from a store.

23600 block Highway 99: A man was cited for theft from a grocery store and booked into jail for a misdemeanor warrant.

July 22

600 block Edmonds Way: A man burglarized a retail store.

23700 block Highway 99: A man and women were trespassed from a restaurant.

9200 block 190th Street Southwest: Unknown suspects stole packages from a victim’s porch and attempted to enter the home via the front door.

8200 block Talbot Road: Police responded to a civil dispute over a recently sold vehicle.

23600 block Highway 99: A woman stole merchandise from a store.

8700 block 238th Street Southwest: A family reported suspicion of their relative being financially exploited.

23600 block Highway 99: A man stole merchandise from a business.

23000 block 94th Avenue West: A juvenile male was blackmailed over nude photographs.

23100 block 76th Avenue West: Parents told police they were concerned over legal issues with their daughter.

July 23

24100 block Highway 99: An unidentifed male burglarized a local business.

23600 block Highway 99: A man stole from a grocery store.

21500 block 73rd Place West: Two men committed theft from an apartment complex premises.

23600 block Highway 99: A man left a store with a cart full of items without paying.

21900 block Highway 99: Theft of food from a grocery store led to an arrest.

23600 block Highway 99: A man was trespassed from a business.

24100 block Highway 99: A vehicle window was broken by an unknown suspect in a parking lot.

23600 block Highway 99: A man stole a woman’s phone after she left it at a store.

23600 block Highway 99: A white, crystal-like substance found at a store was taken for destruction.

23600 block Highway 99: A man was booked into Snohomish County Jail for DUI/physical control.

1500 block North 200th Street: A woman was arrested for an Edmonds PD warrant.

8600 block 240th Street Southwest: An Edmonds resident’s vehicle that was stolen from an apartment complex was found by Renton police.