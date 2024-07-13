Edmonds Police Blotter: June 18-July 2, 2024

June 18
4400 block of 212th Street Southwest: Police assisted Mountlake Terrace Police with taking a domestic violence assault suspect into custody.
21900 block of Highway 99: A man was arrested for returning to property from which he had been previously trespassed.
23000 block of Highway 99: Drug paraphernalia was found in abandoned storage unit.
600 block of Edmonds Way: A woman reported an incident of fraud.
230th Street Southwest/Highway 99: A heavily weathered bullet was found by firefighters.
23700 block of 84th Avenue West: Two men were arrested for trespassing.
17100 block of 69th Place West: A suspect gained access to victim’s credit card information and ordered food.
23600 block of Highway 99: A woman stole from a store.
23600 block of Highway 99: A man committed theft from a grocery store.
21900 block of Highway 99: A man was booked into Snohomish County Jail on theft charges.
4600 block of 196th Street Southwest: A woman was booked into Snohomish County Jail on a warrant.
June 19
5900 block of 196th Street Southwest: Patrol assisted Lynnwood Police with a burglary at a bank. The building was searched and no suspects were located.
23600 block of Highway 99: A woman was booked into jail for shoplifting from grocery store and possession of a controlled substance.
8600 block of 240th Street Southwest: A man was booked for fourth-degree assault/domestic violence.
20400 block of 78th Place West: A vehicle window was shattered by unknown subject.
23600 block of Highway 99: A man was arrested for theft from a department store.
19200 block of 76th Avenue West: A dog attacked a neighbor and other dogs.
19100 block of Olympic View Drive: A woman and daughter had a verbal argument.
8200 block of Olympic View Drive: Shell casings were found on the ground in an area where there were reports of sounds of gun shots. (See related story here.)
17100 block of 69th Place West: An argument between husband and wife was reported. No assault occurred.
June 20
8100 block of 236th Street Southwest: A stolen vehicle was recovered at an apartment complex parking lot.
18800 block of 89th Avenue West: An anonymous person reported an assault. Attempts were made to locate those involved, but they were not successful.
100 block of Main Street: A man was arrested and booked into jail for indecent exposure.
7800 block of 193rd Place Southwest: Officers investigated a suspicious incident at a residence.
100 block of 5th Avenue North: A suspicious letter was received by city staff with possible criminal impersonation implications.
24000 block of 74th Avenue West: A husband and wife had a verbal argument. No crime occurred.
3000 block of 196th Street Southwest: A K9 team assisted a neighboring agency with a stolen vehicle investigation.
21900 block of Highway 99: A woman was trespassed from a location.
23600 block of Highway 99: A man was booked into Snohomish County Jail on a Department of Corrections warrant and third-degree theft.
June 21
23600 block of Highway 99: A man stole from a business and was booked into Snohomish County Jail.
7200 block of 212th Street Southwest: Theft of cash from an ATM was reported.
21900 block of Highway 99: A recklessly driven motorcycle eluded police at an attempted traffic stop.
June 22
8800 block of Puget Drive: A resident reported hearing gunshots. Shell casings were recovered in the area.
23600 block of Edmonds Way: A man was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol.
9800 block of 234th Street Southwest: A man was booked into Snohomish County Jail on a warrant.
1000 block of 9th Avenue South: A report of a stolen license plate was made.
23900 block of 74th Avenue West: A man looking for his son asked for resources.
20800 block of 76th Avenue West: A vehicle owner discovered a license plate missing. There is no suspect information.
10100 block of Edmonds Way: A business authorized trespassing from the property.
24100 block of Highway 99: A man and woman stole from a store and left in a vehicle prior to police arrival.
10100 block of Edmonds Way: A report was made of a burglary at a restaurant.
20700 block of 56th Avenue West: A K9 team assisted a neighboring agency with locating and apprehending a burglary suspect.
June 23
8400 block of 244th Street Southwest: Two men did not pay at a restaurant and left. The subjects were not located.
19900 block of Aurora Avenue North: A man was booked into the jail for outstanding warrant.
9900 block of Edmonds Way: A man burglarized a business but nothing appeared to have been taken.
9700 block of 237th Place Southwest: A vehicle prowl was reported.
300 block of 3rd Avenue North: A vehicle was broken into and nothing was believed to be stolen.
21600 block of 76th Avenue West: A patient assaulted workers at health care facility. Charges were referred on the patient.
24100 block of Highway 99: A woman was booked for third-degree theft and possession of a controlled substance.
23600 block of Highway 99: Theft from a grocery store was reported. The suspect fled out of the emergency exit and was not found.
24100 block of Highway 99: A subject stole from a store. The subject was later located and booked into jail.
June 24
8200 block of Lake Ballinger Way: A man and woman had a verbal argument. Both parties refused to talk to police and/or identify themselves.
18100 block of Sunset Way: An unknown suspect fired off multiple rounds from a gun, one of which hit a house.
23600 block of Highway 99: A man was arrested for burglary at a business.
23600 block of Highway 99: A woman stole items from a business. The suspect was not located.
7300 block of 213th Place Southwest: A woman reported fraudulent charges of funds.
10500 block of Robin Hood Drive: A man was suspected for vehicle prowl and theft.
23600 block of Highway 99: A woman was arrested for burglary and booked into jail.
8700 block of Main Street: A verbal domestic argument was reported.
00 block of West Main Street: A man and woman had a disagreement over a civil matter.
22900 block of Highway 99: A man was arrested for DUI physical control.
23600 block of 102nd Place West: A day care employee reported possible abuse of a child.
23600 block of Highway 99: A business was vandalized. There is no suspect Information.
24100 block of Highway 99: A man was trespassed from a business.
7400 block of 179th Street Southwest: A child was found unsupervised on the street.
23300 block of 97th Avenue West: A woman was suspected of fraud.
7200 block of 212th Street Southwest: A woman’s information was fraudulently used. There is no suspect information.
23600 block of Highway 99: A woman found suspected narcotics in a parking lot.
24100 block of Highway 99: A woman was arrested on a warrant and transported to jail.
June 25
18400 block of Highway 99: Patrol assisted Lynnwood police in attempting to locate a burglary suspect.
12900 block of Beverly Park Road: Patrol assisted the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office with locating a burglary suspect in a construction site. The subject surrendered to police without incident.
1900 block of 201st Place Southeast: Patrol assisted the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office with attempting to locate a burglary suspect.
23600 block of Highway 99: A man stole beer but was not located.
23600 block of Highway 99: A woman was booked into Snohomish County Jail for theft.
23600 block of Highway 99: A man was booked on multiple warrants.
17000 block of 73rd Place West: Items were dropped off at a front door with a vague note.
700 block of Main Street: Credit cards were reportedly stolen.
20600 block of 81st Avenue West: A man and woman were arguing verbally.
8400 block of Frederick Place: A vehicle window was shattered by an unknown subject.
17600 block of Talbot Road: A man with a history of behavioral health consultations ran around the streets yelling at people.
June 26
500 block of Main Street: A woman had items stolen out of her car.
200 block of 2nd Avenue North: Patrol investigated a report of forced entry into a condominium building.
23600 block of Highway 99: A man stole from a store, ran from officers and was arrested.
23600 block of Highway 99: A woman stole from a business.
June 27
23800 block of Highway 99: A man was pepper-sprayed by an ex-girlfriend after threatening her. The man was arrested for harassment.
23600 block of Highway 99: A man was arrested for theft from a grocery store.
9100 block of 196th Street Southwest: A disagreement between neighbors occurred, regarding improvements being made to an easement.
200 block of Railroad Avenue: A man was trespassed from a business.
23600 block of Highway 99: A man was arrested for shoplifting from a grocery store.
8000 block of Olympic View Drive: A man was struck with an airsoft gun while jogging. There is no suspect information.
8100 block of Olympic View Drive: Gunshots were heard and spent bullet casings were found on the ground.
21900 block of Highway 99: A juvenile female was robbed by a car occupied by four individuals.
8100 block of 236th Street Southwest: Multiple vehicles were prowled at an apartment complex.
7300 block of 210th Street Southwest: Four suspects smashed the windows of four cars at an apartment complex and stole items from one of them.
June 28
1200 block of Olympic Avenue: A window was broken at Edmonds Elementary School.
600 block of 3rd Avenue South: A group of 10 puppies were possibly abandoned in a city park. There is no suspect information.
700 block of Main Street: An argument about a parenting plan between a separated couple was reported.
21600 block of 97th Avenue West: Two roommates had a verbal altercation.
18700 block of 94th Avenue West: Theft was reported.
400 block of 7th Avenue South: A woman reported found property.
21600 block of 76th Avenue West: Theft was reported.
21900 block of Highway 99: A woman stole from a business, and was cited and released.
8100 block of Olympic View Drive: Two men were booked into Snohomish County Jail for a drive-by shooting. One suspect had an outstanding warrant.
21900 block of Highway 99: Two men were threatened with a firearm.
June 29
23800 block of Highway 99: A traffic stop for license violations led to the impound of an abandoned vehicle as the driver fled on foot.
2360 block of Highway 99: A man stole miscellaneous merchandise from a business.
23600 block of Highway 99: A woman stole from a business.
21900 block of Highway 99: A woman was arrested for third-degree theft.
June 30
7000 block of 177th Street Southwest: A suspect arrested on a warrant arrest was booked into Snohomish County Jail.
21100 block of Shell Valley Road: Mail was taken and damaged from mailboxes in a residential neighborhood.
7600 block of Lake Ballinger Way: A credit card was used without permission.
22800 block of 100th Avenue West: A woman assaulted her husband and was booked into jail.
24000 block of Highway 99: A vacant building was burglarized.
24000 block of Highway 99: A man was arrested for DUI and transported to jail.
July 1
7200 block of 220th Street Southwest: A man was booked for DUI.
200 block of 5th Avenue North: Drug paraphernalia was located in a department patrol car.
21900 block of Highway 99: A license plate was reported stolen.
23900 block of 84th Avenue West: An unknown suspect burglarized a business and stole a vehicle.
23400 block of 75th Avenue West: Theft was reported.
24100 block of Highway 99: A man shoplifted from a business. The suspect was not located.
23400 block of 75th Avenue West: A bicycle was found.
500 block of Main Street: A man was booked into jail on a warrant.
24100 block of Highway 99: A woman stole from business.
200 block of Railroad Avenue: A business reported a trespassed man had shown up outside the property. The man had parked his vehicle in a public parking lot.
8500 block of 244th Street Southwest: A juvenile ran away from home.
July 2
3100 block of 132nd Street Southeast: Patrol assisted Mill Creek Police with attempting to locate a suspect who took a motor vehicle without permission. The suspect was not located.
21300 block of 80th Avenue West: A man and woman had a verbal altercation.
23600 block of Highway 99: An unknown man stole merchandise from a store.
600 block of 7th Avenue North: A suspicious dry liquid was found on the grounds of a church.
18900 block of 80th Avenue West: A man reported he felt threatened by his ex-roommate.
23600 block of Highway 99: A man stole merchandise from a store, was arrested and booked into jail.
2nd Avenue North/ Caspers Street: A resident reported being assaulted by a man. The suspect was gone prior to police arrival.
3200 block of Alderwood Mall Boulevard: Patrol assisted Lynnwood Police with attempting to locate a felony warrant suspect. The suspect was not located.
