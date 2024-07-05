Edmonds police handle fewer fireworks-related calls this year

Edmonds police received 39 fireworks calls over a 24-hour period this July 4th. That was 12 fewer than in 2023.

Police did issue three fireworks infractions this year. Last year, no one was cited. The City of Edmonds has a $500 fine for setting off fireworks.

Edmonds police spokesperson Cmdr. Shane Hawley said 39 fireworks calls were received from 6 a.m. July 4 to 6 a.m. July 5. There were a total of 121 police calls during that time period, including a domestic violence incident in the downtown area and a mental health call at the waterfront, Hawley said.

The Edmonds City Council in September 2020 voted unanimously to get tougher on those who set off illegal fireworks in the city — with $500 for a first-time offense. Under the amended fireworks code, a first-time violation is now considered a non-traffic infraction. Those getting caught a second time — or more — within five years can be charged with a criminal misdemeanor, punishable by a fine of not more than $1,000 and/or 90 days in jail.