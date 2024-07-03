Edmonds police make arrests after repeated shootings along Olympic View Drive

Edmonds police said Wednesday they have arrested two adults and are seeking a third after a three-week spree of incidents along Olympic View Drive.

The two male adults — ages 37 and 26 and both from Lynnwood — were arrested June 27 and booked into the Snohomish County Jail for drive-by shooting while detectives continued their investigation into others who may be involved, Edmonds police spokesperson Cmdr. Josh McClure said.

Beginning in early June, police received repeated calls from community members regarding the sounds of gunshots in the area around the 8100 block of Olympic View Drive. Most of the calls came in the late evening and overnight hours. In some instances, investigating officers were able to recover evidence showing multiple different weapons were being fired. Trees and a stop sign were shot, but there were no instances of injury.

Then, on June 24, a resident called to report that a gunshot had entered their home, police said. During this time frame, officers had been proactively surveilling the area but could not catch the suspects in the act or identify a suspect vehicle. On June 27, multiple officers established dedicated surveillance and saw a vehicle enter the area, followed shortly by the sound of multiple gunshots. Officers quickly found evidence to support a drive-by-shooting, and the suspect vehicle was found unoccupied in the residential neighborhood. Following an extensive search, two suspects were located with the assistance of K9 units from Edmonds and Everett, King County’s Guardian One helicopter and a drone unit. A handgun was also recovered during the arrest, McClure said.

A search warrant was served on the suspect vehicle, and additional items of evidence were recovered, including multiple rounds of live ammunition and several spent shell casings.

This investigation is ongoing, and Edmonds police detectives are following up on the information and evidence collected, McClure said, adding that additional arrests are expected to be made.

If you have any information on these shootings, call Edmonds police at 425-407-3999 or email policetips@edmondswa.gov.