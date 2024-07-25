Edmonds Port Commission special meeting July 29, 2024

Special Meeting

July 29, 2024

1:00pm

I. CALL TO ORDER

II. FLAG SALUTE

III. APPROVAL OF AGENDA

IV. PUBLIC COMMENTS (Each comment shall generally be limited to 3 minutes or less and shall be limited to Port business)

V. CONSENT AGENDA

A. Approval of June 24, 2024 Meeting Minutes

B. Approval of Payments

C. Executive Director Write off $16,779.19 and Send Account to Collections

D. Executive Director Write off $11,417.51 and Send Account to Collections

E. Executive Director Write off $12,710.01 and Send Account to Collection

VI. RECESS TO EXECUTIVE SESSION

VII. COMMENCE REGULAR PORTION OF BUSINESS MEETING

VIII. INFORMATION

A. 2nd Quarter Marina Operations Report

B. 2nd Quarter Commercial Portfolio Report

C. 2nd Quarter Financial Report

IX. EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR’S REPORT

X. COMMISSIONER’S COMMENTS AND COMMITTEE REPORTS

XI. WORKSHOP

A. Budget Baseline Conditions

B. Tax Levy

XII. ADJOURNMENT

Please join the Port of Edmonds Commission Meeting in person at our new address at 471 Admiral Way or join us remotely via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86747398199 or Audio/Mobile 1-253-215-8782 US Meeting ID: ¬¬¬¬¬867 4739 8199

Public comments are limited to Port business and generally must be three minutes or less in length. Comments can be made in person or through Zoom during the public comments portion of the meeting, or emailed to publiccomment@portofedmonds.org prior to the meeting and they will be entered into the official public record. Comments submitted through email on the day of the meeting that are not included in that meeting will be included in the next meeting.

