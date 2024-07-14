Edmonds Sand Sculpture contest gets underway July 19

An annual summer tradition, the Edmonds Sand Sculpture contest is scheduled for Friday, July 19 at Brackett’s Beach, just south of the Edmonds-Kingston ferry terminal.

Check-in at the Edmonds Waterfront Center Wedding Circle, just outside the Waterfront Center at 220 Railroad Ave. Registration opens at 11 a.m. and judging starts at 1 p.m. Bucket awards are presented at 2:30 p.m.

This amateur contest is open to all ages. Bring your own buckets and shovels. Bucket Awards are given to the top three sculptures in each category. Everyone is welcome, with no preregistration required.

Categories include:

• Adult (age 15-plus)

• Family group (all ages)

• Children group (up to age 14)

• Day camp/organization (all ages)

Terry Vehrs, Windermere of Edmonds, is sponsoring the event.