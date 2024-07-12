Edmonds, Shoreline city officials to meet July 22

The City of Shoreline will be hosting the City of Edmonds for a joint dinner meeting at 5:45 p.m. Monday, July 22, on the third floor of Shoreline City Hall. According to information published as part of Edmonds City Council agenda last week, the meeting “is aimed at building relationships between our councils, and seeing if there are opportunities among our areas of mutual interest for collaboration, cooperation and gained efficiencies or cost savings.”

According to that announcement, “both mayors will share updates about what is happening in their cities and then there will be discussion of areas of known mutual interest (pedestrian and bike connectivity over Hwy 104, lessons learned from community renewal) and other topics that may come up during the exchange.”

The meeting will last approximately one hour in Conference Room 303 at Shoreline City Hall, 17500 Midvale Ave. N. Chairs will be set up around the perimeter of the room for public attendance. You can also view the meeting remotely at this Zoom link or participate by phone at 253-215-8782. The webinar ID is 845 8331 4568.