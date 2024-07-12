Edmonds summer concert series features Seattle Women’s Jazz Orchestra July 14

Next up in the Edmonds’ free Summer Concerts series is the Seattle Women’s Jazz Orchestra, which will perform at Edmonds City Park Sunday, July 14 at 3 p.m.

Orchestra members perform jazz standards, Latin and Brazilian jazz, and the orchestra has been showcasing many of the best female jazz artists in the region since 2000. The repertoire includes classic jazz as well as contemporary and original music by regional and international female composers and arrangers. Visit swojo.org for more about the band.

The concert series continues on Tuesday, July 16, as Brian James Was Here takes the stage from 4:30 to 6 p.m. at Hazel Miller Plaza. A soulful/country act, Brian James performs both covers and originals, solo as well as with his band. His showmanship and modern sound have drawn a diverse audience with tastes in multiple musical genres and eras. Learn more at brianjameswashere.com.

Rounding out the second week of the season is Nick Drummond from 4:30 to 6 p.m. Thursday, July 18 at Hazel Miller Plaza. Whether performing solo or backed by some of the region’s best players, singer/songwriter Drummond weaves together electric-banjo, funk, jazz, rock and world beat influences into his songs. See more at www.sofarsounds.com/artists/nick-drummond.

The Edmonds Summer Concert series provides free music each Tuesday, Thursday and Sunday at City Park, Hazel Miller Plaza and Hickman Park now through Aug. 27. The series offers something for all ages and musical tastes, from world music, country, folk and pop to jazz, R&B, rock and reggae. Sunday concerts are sponsored Lynnwood Honda and Carter Motors/Lynnwood Acura. The Tuesday and Thursday concerts are sponsored by The Hazel Miller Foundation.

Summer Concerts in the Park is a program of the Edmonds Arts Commission. For a complete schedule of concerts, visit tinyurl.com/EdmondsConcerts. All programs are subject to change.