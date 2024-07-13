Electric vehicle fire at car dealership draws large response Thursday

An electric vehicle fire at an Edmonds car dealership drew a large response from firefighters Thursday morning.

According to South County Fire, the vehicle fire was reported around 10 a.m. in an unoccupied electric car at the dealership at SR 104 and Highway 99. The car was engulfed in smoke in the middle of a parking lot about 50 feet away from any buildings.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Firefighters cooled the fire with water streams and used a new tool — an EV fire blanket – to cover the car to contain toxic fumes. No one was injured. The Washington State Department of Ecology was notified of potential water runoff impacts. The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

The car was later loaded on a flat-bed tow truck and moved to a nearby lot where the car dealer stores inventory. Firefighters monitored the car throughout the afternoon and recommended the blanket be left on the car for several days to prevent reignition.

Because fires in vehicles powered by lithium-ion batteries can be difficult to extinguish, can reignite and produce toxic smoke, this call was upgraded to a second-alarm hazardous materials incident, South County Fire said. The response included 15 fire units, including a hazardous materials truck, and more than 30 firefighters. The agency noted that significantly more than the response to a fire in a non-electric vehicle, which typically requires one fire engine with a crew of three. It’s important to let dispatchers know if a car fire involves an electric vehicle so they can send extra help.

Shoreline Fire assisted with this response, South County Fire said.