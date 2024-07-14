Event agreements, construction bids, finance policy on council committee agendas July 16

A review of a draft City of Edmonds financial policy framework, a report on construction bids for the Main Street overlay project and a revised job description for the city’s finance director are among the items on Edmonds City Council committee meeting agendas for this Tuesday, July 16, starting at 1:30 p.m.

These meetings are work sessions for councilmembers and staff with no public comment taken. They are held virtually and you can view them via this Zoom link: https://zoom.us/j/95798484261. Or join by dial-up phone: US: +1 253 215 8782. The webinar ID is 957 9848 4261.

If members of the public cannot access the virtual committee meetings with their personal devices, a monitor is provided at the city council conference room, first floor of Edmonds City Hall, 121 5th Ave. N.

Here’s a summary of each committee agenda:

Parks and public works committee, 1:30 p.m.

Edmonds Car Show and Oktoberfest event agreements.

Mathay Ballinger Park improvements construction contract approval.

Report on construction bids for the Main Street overlay project.

A haul route agreement for the Meadowdale Beach Park estuary restoration project.

A professional services agreement for the Edmonds Marsh Estuary planning study.

An amendment to the professional services agreement with Parametrix for the carbon recovery project.

Public safety-planning-human services-personnel committee, 3:30 p.m.

Reorganization of adminstrative services – finance director job description.

Resolution to authorize the mayor to approve shared leave beyond personnel policies.

New job description for permitting program manager.

Council Rules of Procedure Sections 4 & 5 — Consent Agenda and Council Meetings

Finance committee, 5:30 p.m.

City of Mountlake Terrace interlocal agreement for software purchasing.

Enterprise resource planning software review.

Opioid participation form for Kroger Settlement.

Review of draft financial policies.

June 2024 quarterly financial report.

July 2024 budget amendment ordinance.