Family of Alderwood Mall shooting victim ‘sickened’ by suspect’s release

The suspect in a shooting Wednesday that resulted in the death of 13-year-old girl was released Friday from Denney Juvenile Justice Center in Everett, according to news reports.

The victim, Jayda Woods-Johnson, was shot at about 6:05 p.m. Wednesday. According to Lynnwood police, an altercation broke out between two groups of teenagers, at which point a teen male pulled out a handgun and fired at least one shot. The victim was nearby and wasn’t part of the conflict, authorities said.

The suspect was released Friday, according to a report on komonews.com. The suspect was originally being held on $500,000 bond and was scheduled to appear in court Friday, the report said. Officials at Denney Juvenile Justice Center could not be reached for comment or additional details Friday.

Woods-Johnson’s family released a statement through the Lynnwood Police Department on Friday afternoon.

“Our precious Jayda was a 13-year-old girl full of life who loved all things about it. She loved exploring new places, singing, dancing. She seemed to know every song and movie ever made. She loved her two little brothers and was her baby brother’s favorite person. “A quiet Jayda was rare, as she was a firecracker that could light up any room she was in. Infected everyone around her with laughter and playfulness. She was the type of person to roll down a grassy hill and get everyone else to follow. “While we are absolutely devastated and numb by this, we are grateful to Lynnwood Police for their diligence and commitment to finding justice for our daughter. “However, we are sickened and even more troubled to learn yesterday how the court has failed to protect our daughter and any future victims. “We are extremely disappointed and disgusted to learn the mall shooter, the 16-year-old responsible for murdering our daughter, is shockingly already out on bail back comfortable in his home. “This is completely unreasonable and an example as to why this continues to occur too often in our country, our justice system isn’t taking a strong enough stand against those who are committing these senseless acts of violence. “Thank you to the community for the outpouring of kind messages toward us and Jayda, we also appreciate the privacy as we navigate this nightmare.”

A GoFundMe account has been set up here by family friend Cheryl Huffman. The family advised that there is also false GoFundMe page, so be sure to use the one organized by Cheryl Huffman.

Calling Jayda’s death “a heartbreaking loss,” the Edmonds School District announced via Instagram that counselors would be available Monday, July 8 at Brier Terrace Middle School, where Jayda would have been in the eighth grade this fall. The district said that counselors will be available from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. July 8 “for any students who need additional support. This support is available to students and families from any school.”