Fireworks report, draft legal assessment committee workplan before council July 8

A review of Edmonds’ fireworks ordinance and a proposed workplan for the Edmonds City Council’s Legal Assessment Committee are among the items before the council during its Tuesday, July 8 business meeting.

Fireworks are banned in Edmonds, and the city council in July 2020 approved a $500 fine for a first-time offense, upgrading it from a $50 fine. Those getting caught a second time — or more — within five years can be charged with a criminal misdemeanor, punishable by a fine of not more than $1,000 and/or 90 days in jail.

The council in 2022 voted to revise the ordinance to reflect a change in state law requiring the municipal court to collect a public safety and education assessment. It ensures the total fireworks fine amount stays the same despite the additional court fees.

Edmonds Police Chief Michelle Bennett will be updating the mayor and city council on the police response to fireworks calls during last week’s July 4 holiday and also consider “a possible improvement to the ordinance,” the council agenda states.

The council created the legal assessment committee in August 2023 via an ordinance to amending city code related to city attorney and city prosecutor hiring practices and performance reviews. The measure permanently creates a legal assessment committee — consisting of councilmembers — to assess city attorney and city prosecutor’s performance. The councilmembers on the committee in 2024 are Jenna Nand and Michelle Dotsch.

The proposed work plan includes an assessment of both the city attorney and prosecuting attorney, with private interviews involving elected official and city administration and staff. The results of those assessments would be discussed privately with the respective attorneys. The legal assessment committee would then draft a memo to be presented to the council and the public summarizing the results of the interview process, along with the committee’s recommendation, if any.

The council will meet at 7 p.m. in the council chambers, Public Safety Complex, 250 5th Ave. N. You can also attend the meeting via Zoom at https://zoom.us/j/95798484261 or by phone: +1 253 215 8782. The webinar ID is 957 9848 4261. Meetings starting at 7 p.m. are streamed live on the Council Meeting web page (where you can see the complete agenda), Comcast channel 21 and Ziply channel 39.

Prior to the 7 p.m. meeting, the council will meet in an executive session, starting at 5:45 p.m., to discuss pending or potential litigation.