Food, dance, community connections at 2024 Latino Expo

Blue Morpho Folklore, a Costa Rican dance troupe, performed traditional dance.
A practiced move unfurls before a captivated audience
Eye-catching gowns accentuate the movement and flow
A young woman in pink swirls, enveloped by her gown.
A young dancer, unfettered by the breeze
LETI volunteers gather for a group photo
A woman from the Washington State Department of Conservation shows informational displays about animal droppings.
A booth organized by the state department of conservation gave kids the chance to design custom animal masks.
The Snohomish County Human Services Department gave away treats and shirts while educating the public on the use of naloxone – a drug to treat opioid overdoses.
Two tweens enjoy horchata and lightly-fried duritos
The Sierra Club shared information about current ballot initiatives and gave out snacks.
A second dance from Blue Morpho was welcomed by the audience
An animated endorsement of this tasty durito
Filled churros for sale
A vendor selling ornaments and earrings
Choreography from Azteca Danza captured the attention of the audience.
A dancer from Danza Azteca in puma-inspired garb
Each of her rhythmic steps is punctuated with harmonious bells attached to her shoes.
A singer and keyboardist from Noltepec Danza de Diablos
Verdant Health Commission volunteers were among dozens of vendors offering their services to attendees
Several girls and boys sported ornate clothing for the occasion

Over 1,000 people came to celebrate Latino culture and enjoy dance, food and community togetherness during the Latino Educational Training Institute’s (LETI) annual Latino Expo Saturday. Community members spent the hot day sipping agua frescas, eating fresh fruit and grabbing freebies from vendors lined up at Edmonds College’s Triton Field. Most vendors represented nonprofit organizations and governmental agencies that came to educate and share their resources with expo attendees.

— By Jasmine Contreras-Lewis

