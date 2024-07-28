Food, dance, community connections at 2024 Latino Expo

Over 1,000 people came to celebrate Latino culture and enjoy dance, food and community togetherness during the Latino Educational Training Institute’s (LETI) annual Latino Expo Saturday. Community members spent the hot day sipping agua frescas, eating fresh fruit and grabbing freebies from vendors lined up at Edmonds College’s Triton Field. Most vendors represented nonprofit organizations and governmental agencies that came to educate and share their resources with expo attendees.

— By Jasmine Contreras-Lewis