Four Paw Sports Center hosting Fourth of July open house for dogs

Lynnwood’s Four Paw Sports Center is hosting a Fourth of July open house event, including hourly workshop for dog owners who want to help their pup through fireworks and loud noises.
From noon-5 p.m., dogs will be able to frolick in an indoor dog park, practice agility and participate in games at the center, located at 6426 212th St. S.W.
Tickets are $20 and cover up to 90 minutes worth of play and attendance. You can find more information and purchase a ticket here.
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.
By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.