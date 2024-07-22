Free books for children, glasses for adults at July 27 Edmonds Lions Club event

The Edmonds Lions Club is hosting a book giveaway for children and is also providing free adult reading glasses and sunglasses from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, July 27 at Edmonds Lutheran Church.
The church is located at 23525 84th Ave. W., Edmonds.
