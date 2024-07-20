Free Edmonds Summer Concert Series continues with Git Hoan performing at City Park July 21

The popular free Edmonds Summer Concerts in the Park continues into week three, starting on Sunday, July 21. That’s when the highly acclaimed and nationally-recognized Git Hoan (People of the Salmon) Tsimshian Performance Group will be at Edmonds City Park from 3-4 p.m. Based in Lynnwood, Git Hoan showcases the magnificence of Tsimshian art, from masks and costumes to song, dance and storytelling. The purpose of the group, led by renowned Tsimshian carver David Bosley, is to resurrect the practice of the Tsimshian culture and demonstrate for audiences the diversity of Native art and culture. Learn more at www.davidboxley.com/tsimshian-performances.

The award-winning Latin/World Music ensemble Correo Aereo will perform from 4:30-6 p.m. Tuesday, July 23 at Hazel Miller Plaza. They perform traditional and original music deeply rooted in the cultural traditions of Latin America. These musicians are master performers of traditional instruments such as the Venezuelan and Mexican harp, Venezuelan cuatro, maracas, bombo and jarana. See more at www.facebook.com/CorreoAereoMusic.

On Thursday, July 25, the Whateverly Brothers perform from 4:40-6:30 p.m. at Hazel Miller Plaza. Dan Roberts, Chris Glanister and Rob Kneisler came together by way of a maritime music group. Their particular sound follows their wide musical interests and backgrounds, melding many musical styles and genres, and delighting audiences with their harmonies, original arrangements and offbeat humor.

Visit www.facebook.com/WhateverlyBrothers to learn more.

The public is invited to enjoy free music each Tuesday, Thursday and Sunday at City Park, Hazel Miller Plaza and Hickman Park through Aug. 27. Sunday concerts are sponsored Lynnwood Honda and Carter Motors/Lynnwood Acura. The Tuesday and Thursday concerts are sponsored by The Hazel Miller Foundation.

Summer Concerts in the Park is a program of the Edmonds Arts Commission. You can see a complete schedule of concerts here.