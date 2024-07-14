Get ready to move with these Sno-King International Folk Dance Club events in July, August

Time to kick up your heels with dances around the world during Sno-King International Folk Dance Club events in July and August at Cedar Valley Grange, 20526 52nd Ave. W., Lynnwood.

Every Wednesday from 7-9 p.m., the club performs couple, set and line dances of all kinds — and you don’t need to bring a partner. Each event begins with a half hour of requests, then a short lesson and a program of dances. On July 17 and 24, you will learn a French and an Israeli dance, while Aug. 7 will be a Bulgarian dance.

Saturday, Aug. 10 is the club’s Second Saturday Party, also from 7-9 p.m., and you’re invited to bring finger food snacks to share. Aug. 14 is set dance lesson night, starting at 6:45 p.m., featuring a Scottish set. On Aug. 21 and 28, dances from Romania and Belgium will be taught.

Donation is $8 and members are $6. Your first time is free. For more information, call 425-610-9393 (leave a message), visit www.sno-king.org or email dancesnoking@gmail.com.