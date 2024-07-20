Harold ‘Hal’ Ambauen: Avid golfer and traveler was known for his sense of humor

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Harold “Hal” Ambauen on July 17, 2024 at the stellar age of 95. Hal passed away peacefully at Alderwood Post Acute and Rehabilitation in Lynnwood, WA.

He is survived by his amazing wife of 75 years, Colleen Ambauen.

He is also survived by his 6 children: Linda Ambauen, Edmond (Janette) Ambauen, Susan (Lloyd) Bence, David (Jana) Ambauen, Daniel (Julie) Ambauen and Diana Ambauen. Their 9 grandchildren; Sarah, Dylan (Alison), Acacia (Daniel), Britta (David), Matthew (Shannon), Brooks (Meagan), Bryon (Caity), Spencer (Kailey) and Torey. And their 4 great grandchildren: Holly, Walker, Fera and Verity.

Hal was born in 1929 in South Bend, WA to Juliana and Robert Ambauen, both of whom preceded him in death. Hal was the second youngest of 5 children and all of his siblings have since passed on; Edmond, Robert, Verena and Alfred. The family moved to Buckley, WA in 1945 where he attended Buckley High School and where he met Colleen. They were married in July of 1949 and soon after started their family and raised 6 children.

Hal proudly served his country by joining the National Guard in 1949 and was stationed in Tacoma, WA.

Hal worked in various roles at Flett Dairy, Boeing and Standard Oil (which included an adventurous stint in Fairbanks, AK) between 1947 and 1969. His innate entrepreneurial spirit soared and in 1970 he opened Hal’s Chevron East in Bremerton, WA. Hal and Colleen operated the station until 1986 which provided valuable work habits and ethics to their children that worked at the station. On December 1, 1986, at the age of 57, Hal and Colleen retired and he pumped his “last gallon of gas for a profit”.

An avid golfer, Hal and Colleen joined Kitsap Golf and Country Club in 1965 and Hal joined the Board of Directors and served for 2 years. Golf became his passion and once retired they lived in Hawaii and Palm Desert where they could play golf all the time. He was also active in the Bremerton Chamber of Commerce and the Private Industry Council where he served as President for 3 years. He was also active in the Elks Lodge serving on many committees over the years.

Hal and Colleen traveled extensively and remembered China, Australia, Switzerland and Kenya as some of their favorite destinations. Many wonderful memories were made during their travels.

Hal had a wonderful sense of self and humor. He knew how to “play the room” and was often the life of the party. He loved joking around with people and it always put them at ease.

He will be missed by family and friends but his spirit will live on forever in our thoughts and memories. He was known to start a conversation with “why couldn’t a guy…” and it became his go-to saying showing his interests and enthusiasm in many topics.

‘Those we love do not leave us. They walk beside us every day. Invisible and silent but always near. Still loved, still missed and very dear’

A mass will be held on Friday August 2, 2024 at 10:30 AM at Holy Rosary Catholic Church in Edmonds, WA. 630 7th Ave. N. 98020. A reception at the Church Hall will follow the mass service.

Donations can be made in his honor to St. Jude Children’s Hospital @ stjude.org.