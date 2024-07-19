Healthy eating: Melon and mango star in this simple summer salad

The lazy days of summer are here. This easy and delicious summer salad is easy to make and great as a main course or side salad. It comes together quickly, and most of the ingredients can be picked up at any farmer’s market.

Make sure the mango is really ripe so the dressing is sweet and smooth. Alternatively, add slices of mango to the salad and, instead of dressing, drizzle the salad with olive oil and a squeeze of lime, lemon or apple cider vinegar. And don’t leave out the pepitas, or pumpkin seeds—they’re anti-inflammatory powerhouses that contain a number of nutrients that many of us don’t get enough of in our diet: omega-3 fats, zinc, magnesium, iron and plant-based protein.

Feel free to add other fresh herbs for flavor.

Simple Summer Salad

(serves 2)

For the salad:

2 large, thin slices of watermelon, rind removed

4 cups fresh arugula or spinach

1 cup large diced cucumber

1 cup grape tomatoes, cut in half

¼ cup red onion, sliced or diced

½ cup feta cheese (or vegan alternative)

¼ cup toasted pepitas (pumpkin seeds)

1 bunch fresh mint

Lay a slice of melon on each plate. Top each with half the arugula, cucumbers, tomatoes, red onion, and feta. Pour dressing over the arranged salad. Save pepitas and mint to garnish.

For the dressing:

½ cup fresh ripe mango, peeled

2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil

2 teaspoons lime juice

¼ teaspoon minced garlic

½ teaspoon honey

Pinch of sea salt

In a blender, combine all ingredients until smooth.

Deborah Binder lives in Edmonds with her family. She loves to cook from scratch using produce from the gardens she created and maintains with her husband. She attended culinary school on the East Coast and focused on desserts, pastries and bread. She’s worked for restaurants and caterers in the front and back of the house (kitchen) on both coasts. Her current interest in food is learning to eat for health and wellness, while at the same time enjoying the pleasures of the table. Deborah loves experimenting and developing new recipes. As Julia Child once said, “Everything in moderation including butter.” Deborah can be contacted at jaideborah@yahoo.com.