Help shape Snohomish County PUD’s energy future at listening session open house July 24

Snohomish County PUD is inviting customers to help shape how it meets the energy demands of the future by participating in a series of Integrated Resource Plan (IRP) Listening Session open houses. The first open house will be at 5 p.m. Wednesday, July 24 at PUD headquarters in downtown Everett, at 2320 California St.

The event is free and will include a short presentation and opportunity to ask questions and provide feedback to PUD IRP planners. All attendees will be entered into a drawing for a $100 bill credit.

Three more listening sessions are scheduled for this summer and fall. The second listening session open house will be held on Wednesday, Aug. 14 from 5 to 7 p.m. at the PUD’s Arlington microgrid (17601 59th Ave. N.E., Arlington). Participants in the second session can get a free tour of the Arlington Microgrid and learn about the PUD’s new battery storage project. Two additional sessions will occur in September in Lynnwood and Snohomish.

The integrated resource plan weighs the changing environment, customer needs, regulatory compliance and resource availability to ensure the PUD can meet all of its customers’ power needs over a 20-year horizon. The PUD adopted its most recent IRP in 2023.